Leeds ‘crunch talks’ are imminent.

Leeds United are yet to take decisions on out-of-contract players and their intentions towards this season's loanees but crunch talks will take place 'pretty fast' says Daniel Farke.

The German was asked if the Whites had begun talks over the futures of Junior Firpo and Sam Byram, whose contracts come to an end this summer, or on the possibility of going after Manor Solomon or Joe Rothwell, who have spent the season on loan at Elland Road from Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth respectively.

He previously said that promotion was the sole focus for the club and contract talks would be a matter for a later date.

Now that Leeds are confirmed as a Premier League club for next season they still have an on-field target to go after in the shape of a league title. But from next week, decisions will start to be taken.

"No, not yet," said Farke. "We spoke about before we were heading into this last busy period that untill everything is done and settled and it's also clear that we get promoted and hopefully also win the title, that we won't speak about individuals in terms of the future.

“It's more like we will take a decision then when it's really 100 per cent clear in which league we will play, what budget we have, and how our situation will look. But it will happen pretty, pretty fast."

Farke says there has not yet been time to sit down and discuss what they want to do with the squad due to the fixture list, the promotion celebrations and a final outing of the season at Plymouth Argyle, when Leeds could be crowned champions with a win. Next week he expects discussions to begin on squad building.

"Rght now we have clarity, it's also clear that we play in the Premier League," he said.

"To be honest, the two or three days after it was confirmed we're just celebrating, and then we were already concentrating on the game on Monday and right now on the game on Saturday. So it's no rush, because we have more or less the whole of May and and also the whole of June to speak about everything.

“We'll do this also relatively quick”....

“But we'll do this also relatively quick, after the dust is settled. Right now we are just concentrated to make everything possible to win the title, and then also to celebrate a bit a bit more, a bit longer, and then the beginning of next week, we'll sit together and take some decisions.

“Then as soon as this decisions are finally made we will speak with the players and their agents, and will then move forward."

Farke says it will be important for him and the decision makers - some of whom were given new roles at Elland Road and Thorp Arch this week in a leadership restructure - to get on the same page quickly and have extensive talks on how the club's processes will work.

But he believes Leeds have already made a good start to preparations for life in the Premier League with identifying potential additions to the squad.

"We have worked a lot also on potential targets, for example, for the Premier League," he said.

“There are new people in new roles”...

"We are prepared in many, many ways, and our scouts, our data analysts are doing a really, really good job. But obviously there were many changes.

“When I think about the last season, I've prepared more or less for the last season together with Angus [Kinnear], Gretar [Steinsson], Jordan [Miles] and Nick [Hammond] and right now we will prepare together with Robbie [Evans], Adam [Underwood] and Alex [Davies]. So there are new people in new roles.

“The good thing is, I've worked with Adam, with Alex, with Robbie, since nearly two years. So we are used to each other. We know each other, but they are also in different roles right now, and we have to make sure that the processes are also right, and that have really clarity in which way we want also to bring the new new targets in.

“And so for that, especially in the next week, we'll have a few more meetings, but we're in a good way and and everything that we've spoken about so far is in a good way. And yeah, I'm optimistic."