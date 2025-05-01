Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news for Saturday’s title decider at Plymouth.

Leeds United have a number of question marks over senior players ahead of Saturday's Championship title-decider at Plymouth Argyle.

Victory for Leeds at Home Park would crown them champions, thanks to their 13-goal superior goal difference to second-placed Burnley, who also boast 97 points.

Leeds could welcome both Daniel James and Joe Rothwell back into the matchday squad after hamstring and calf injuries respectively, but neither are guaranteed to participate.

Speaking in his press conference to preview the game boss Daniel Farke revealed that the pair's situations have improved.

"Good news with Joe Rothwell, it looks like he can train with us," said Farke of the Bournemouth loanee.

"He's obviously not ready for 90 minutes but he could be a member of the squad if he comes through the training session today or tomorow. Daniel James slightly improved but not team training today. If he would be back tomorrow [Friday] he would of course travel with us because of his importance."

Leeds will not be able to count upon centre-back Pascal Struijk [fractured foot] or Sam Chambers [glandular fever] for the game at Plymouth Argyle. And they might also be missing Isaac Schmidt and Junior Firpo. The full-backs have slight issues and Farke is not yet aware if they will be available to play in the season finale.

“It’s a tight, tight call”...

"We try everything to get everyone fit and available but there are still a few question marks," said the German.

"Isaac Schmidt had knee problems on the morning of the last game day and it hasn't settled yet. There's a chance he'll be back in training. Junior had some light hamstring problems and won't be able to train today, it's a tight, tight call. We'll try everything to get him back on the training pitch."

Should Leeds lift the title with a win then they will be afforded the chance to lift the Championship trophy, or at least a replica, in front of the away end at Home Park.

A statement from the Pilgrims said: “If Leeds are crowned champions, a small stage will be erected in front of the away end with the Leeds players able to celebrate with their travelling fans as per league traditions, and similar to when we won the league away at Port Vale. This will take place once the Argyle players have departed the field of play.”