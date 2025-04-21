Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Champagne corks were popping in the Billy Bremner Suite at Elland Road as Leeds United players kicked off their promotion party

Leeds United players had already done their bit by hammering Stoke City at Elland Road a few hours earlier and as the final whistle blew at Turf Moor, the signal went up for the party to begin.

The Whites’ promotion to the Premier League was confirmed by Sheffield United’s defeat to second-placed Burnley and at that moment, the champagne began to flow in LS11.

The players had congregated in the Billy Bremner Suite inside the ground to watch the Blades take on Burnley, knowing following their own 6-0 win against the Potters that they were 90 minutes away from celebrating the confirmation of their return to the top table.

A 2-1 victory for Scott Parker’s side also took the Clarets to the Premier League and that sparked incredible scenes in Leeds.

Watch the scenes below

Defender Joe Rodon said afterwards: “For me it hasn’t sunk in yet. I don’t think it will until the end of the season, but I’m just delighted for everyone involved with the club, the fans and what it means to them. It’s what everyone has worked for all season and I’m buzzing.

“(Last season) didn’t sit right with me. The boys who have come in have been brilliant and we set out to do what we’ve done. I’m just delighted for everyone.”

Skipper Ethan Ampadu added: “It’s amazing. If you look at the scenes here, as it was after the final whistle, just pure excitement.

“Within ourselves we’ve got another target, so we can enjoy this now, but we’ve got another target we want to achieve. But right now, it’s very good.”

Skipper Daniel Farke allowed himself a rare bottle of beer and he and his players deserved that at least: “It’s difficult on such an emotional day to reflect too much, but it was a long road. It’s not easy to stabilise the ship after relegation and to deal with that.

“We played fantastic last season, with 90 minutes, before the heart-breaking game at Wembley, but to show resilience and keep going, we deserve today to celebrate.”