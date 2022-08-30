Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CEO Angus Kinnear wrote in his programme notes that the club were confident that their three strikers made a superior front line to the majority of their peers and they would only add genuine quality to the forward line rather than simply a ‘warm body.’

But the loss of Rodrigo to a first half shoulder injury put Marsch’s forward options under an even greater spotlight after the 1-1 draw with Everton.

“It's a dislocated shoulder, obviously you can see it's very painful,” said the head coach of his top goalscorer.

"They popped it back in, he seems to be feeling okay. He'll get a scan and we'll see how he is.”

Marsch had Patrick Bamford back in the squad for the Toffees game yet replaced Rodrigo with Joe Gelhardt, which strongly suggested the club’s first-choice number nine is not yet fit enough for a 60-minute appearance.

Bamford did make a late cameo off the bench as Leeds sought a winner.

“Joffy came in and did really well, and then it wasn't an easy decision to take him off and put Bamford on,” said Marsch.

FRESH BLOW - Rodrigo had to come off during Leeds United's 1-1 draw with Everton due to a first half shoulder injury. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

"Maybe I should have left him on and gave him a few more sniffs at goal.

"Hopefully [Bamford could start] Saturday – I think he’s in good shape, he feels good, I think starting him on Saturday is a serious possibility.”

Two days remain in the transfer window and Leeds’ summer-long search for a striker is yet to yield fruit but Marsch says the club is doing their utmost to make it happen.

“Everybody's trying as best as they can,” he said.

"We're trying to find ways to continue to improve our squad. We have a good team, I'm really happy with the progress we're making. I really like our team.

“Obviously [a striker] has been a goal of ours from the start of the summer. Again, we’ve been active and we're trying everything we can. What I hate more than anything is when people say 'Marsch's transfers' - they're our transfers. Everyone is working diligently to put the club in a position where we can succeed.”

South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan, nicknamed ‘the Bull’ is of those Leeds have considered since failing to land number one target Charles De Ketelaere according to Marsch. The pair have worked together in the past at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

“I know Hee-chan very well,” he said.