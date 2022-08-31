Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United fought back from a goal down to earn a point against Everton on Tuesday evening.

Jesse Marsch’s side fell behind to a strike from Anthony Gordon, before summer signing Luis Sinisterra levelled things up shortly after the interval.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Leeds now sitting fifth in the table with eight points from their opening five outings.

Next up for the Whites is a trip to Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

But between now and then, there is the small matter of transfer deadline day to contend with.

How are Leeds shaping up in that regard?

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Everton and Leeds United have joined Southampton in trying to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman had been linked with Manchester United, but the Red Devils are no longer interested having signed Brazilian attacker Antony from Ajax. (Telegraph)

Leeds United have “half an eye on” Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres as the transfer window nears its conclusion, according to journalist Dean Jones. He said: “They have half an eye on Gyokeres at Coventry, and I’ve still got a feeling that if they were to go down that route, they might end up turning to him instead [of fellow reported target Ben Brereton Diaz of Blackburn Rovers].” (GIVEMESPORT)

Newcastle United have hijacked Everton’s deal for Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker. The Toffees have had an £8.5m bid rejected for the 27-year-old rejected, but are set to return with an improved offer. But the Belgian international is now also on the radar of the Magpies. (Football Insider)

Newcastle United have joined the race for Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The versatile star is widely expected to leave the Gunners before the transfer window closes later this week. (talkSPORT)

Brighton remain hopeful of signing Billy Gilmour permanently from Chelsea before the end of the transfer window. Any move for the Scotland international would have to be permanent, given the fact that Albion have already taken centre-back Levi Colwill on loan from Stamford Bridge. (Daily Mail)

West Ham defender Craig Dawson is keen to move north to be closer to his hometown of Rochdale. Aston Villa and Wolves are both interested in late deals to sign the centre-back. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham are readying a new contract offer to talismanic striker Harry Kane, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian transfer guru said: “They are preparing a new contract proposal. Kane is really happy at Tottenham, and so keep an eye on this new deal story, because the feeling between Kane and Tottenham is fantastic, really, right now.” (Here We Go Podcast)