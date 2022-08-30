Leeds United 1 Everton 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings and match night picture gallery

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton took the lead through their first attack in the 17th minute as Anthony Gordon coolly slotted the ball past Illan Meslier after Diego Llorente made a mess of trying to clear an Alex Iwobi through ball.

Leeds then lost striker Rodrigo to a shoulder injury but Jesse Marsch's side drew level ten minutes after the break through a fine low drive from 20 yards out from summer signing Luis Sinisterra on his full Whites league debut.

Patrick Bamford returned from his recent groin issue when brought on with 14 minutes left but the Whites and Toffees had to settle for a point each.

8 - Pulled off a magnificent save near the end to keep Leeds' point. Looks a man in real form and is becoming incredibly difficult to beat.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from the Elland Road contest accompanied with a selection of live match night action photos.

6 - Made a poor start in possession again but battled well and just about kept his cool as it heated up. Tried to bomb forward.

6 - Threatened to have a real wobble in the second half as things got fraught and could have done better for the Everton goal.

7 - Relatively solid defensively, although not flawless. Some nice bits of play in possession.

7 - Exudes calm. Positioning could be questioned at times, although team's style can cause that. Tackled well. Some nice footwork and link-up play.

6 - Yellow card seemed to hamper him a little from disrupting Everton as much as he wanted to. Tidy in possession but could have been a lot more adventurous in final third.

7 - Showed his range of passing, tried to nip in to disrupt. Couldn't lock down the midfield with Adams completely as space opened up.

8 - Some flashes of his brilliance, including a couple of lovely dribbles and a wonderfully struck goal. Not in the game all the time but made an impact.

7 - Some poor corners and crossing positions squandered but his work-rate could not be questioned and he did deliver some dangerous service too.

8 - Really got into the game in the second half and moved Leeds forward dangerously. Another man in fantastic form.

6 - Came within a whisker of scoring, got in a few good positions but hadn't made a huge impact by the time he went off.

6 - Will be kicking himself that he didn't score. Got into the right positions, put in a good shift and didn't back down from defensive aggression.

7 - Really added something. Showed his intelligence around the edge of the area and some lovely, neat link-up play.

6 - Some nice touches but will still be rusty after so little football in such a long period.