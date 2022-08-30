Leeds United 1 Everton 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings and match night picture gallery
Leeds United had to settle for a 1-1 draw from Tuesday night’s Premier League clash against Everton at Elland Road – but how did we rate the performances?
Everton took the lead through their first attack in the 17th minute as Anthony Gordon coolly slotted the ball past Illan Meslier after Diego Llorente made a mess of trying to clear an Alex Iwobi through ball.
Leeds then lost striker Rodrigo to a shoulder injury but Jesse Marsch's side drew level ten minutes after the break through a fine low drive from 20 yards out from summer signing Luis Sinisterra on his full Whites league debut.
Patrick Bamford returned from his recent groin issue when brought on with 14 minutes left but the Whites and Toffees had to settle for a point each.
Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from the Elland Road contest accompanied with a selection of live match night action photos.