Jesse Marsch on refereeing of Everton tactic, ‘special’ Leeds United signing and Elland Road drama
Jesse Marsch says Luis Sinisterra is a ‘special player’ who will only get better for Leeds United.
A wonderfully-struck second half finish handed the Colombian his first Premier League goal, on his full league debut, in the Whites’ 1-1 draw with Everton.
Sinisterra showed some outrageous skill and pace in flashes, causing problems for the Toffees, but it is his goal that will be remembered. He picked up the ball from Brenden Aaronson on the right, cut inside and drilled a low shot into the bottom right-hand corner of the net, giving Jordan Pickford no chance.
Marsch expects a lot more from the 23-year-old.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United's new predicted Premier League finish after major change and Everton forecast
-
2
Leeds United 1 Everton 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings and match night picture gallery
-
3
Leeds United's predicted line-up to face Everton with change made after setback and Patrick Bamford decision
-
4
Free-scoring Sonny Perkins sets high target after first Leeds United setback
-
5
Paul Merson and Chris Sutton agree in Leeds United v Everton score prediction
“It's not about repaying me, it's about his ability – he will show more and more his ability,” said the head coach.
"He's a special player and he has a special combination of athleticism and power with football and cleverness, and then finishing ability, so I’m obviously really happy for him to get on the scoresheet and I think he's only going to get better.”
The game at Elland Road will also be remembered for its incredible atmosphere and tension on and off the pitch as tempers frayed.
Everton’s time-wasting tactics provoked frustration in the stands and on the touchline with Marsch remonstrating with the officials, while staff from both sides were involved in a second-half confrontation that mirrored one on the pitch.
“I thought it was less entertaining than it could have been because Everton played the game to slow things down, which can be an intelligent tactic coming here to Elland Road and trying to keep things a little bit quieter,” said Marsch.
"But I thought the referee could have handled it better. It was clear from the first minute they were kicking balls away and they were trying to delay but I'm pleased with our team you know, it was not easy when we went down a goal and that against Everton can make your life a lot, lot worse.
"But I saw a team that was smart and pushed and inserted themselves more and more in the match in the right way and and in the end did really well to get the equaliser and then, you know, I mean, could we get the second goal? Could we suffer the second goal? It could have gone both ways at that point, but in general, I think it was a step forward for our team.”