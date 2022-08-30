Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A wonderfully-struck second half finish handed the Colombian his first Premier League goal, on his full league debut, in the Whites’ 1-1 draw with Everton.

Sinisterra showed some outrageous skill and pace in flashes, causing problems for the Toffees, but it is his goal that will be remembered. He picked up the ball from Brenden Aaronson on the right, cut inside and drilled a low shot into the bottom right-hand corner of the net, giving Jordan Pickford no chance.

Marsch expects a lot more from the 23-year-old.

“It's not about repaying me, it's about his ability – he will show more and more his ability,” said the head coach.

"He's a special player and he has a special combination of athleticism and power with football and cleverness, and then finishing ability, so I’m obviously really happy for him to get on the scoresheet and I think he's only going to get better.”

The game at Elland Road will also be remembered for its incredible atmosphere and tension on and off the pitch as tempers frayed.

Everton’s time-wasting tactics provoked frustration in the stands and on the touchline with Marsch remonstrating with the officials, while staff from both sides were involved in a second-half confrontation that mirrored one on the pitch.

SPECIAL PLAYER - Jesse Marsch believes Leeds United will get more and more out of summer signing Luis Sinisterra, who scored his first Premier League goal against Everton. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

“I thought it was less entertaining than it could have been because Everton played the game to slow things down, which can be an intelligent tactic coming here to Elland Road and trying to keep things a little bit quieter,” said Marsch.

"But I thought the referee could have handled it better. It was clear from the first minute they were kicking balls away and they were trying to delay but I'm pleased with our team you know, it was not easy when we went down a goal and that against Everton can make your life a lot, lot worse.