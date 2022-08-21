Leeds United dominance against Chelsea is just the start, Jack Harrison claims
Jack Harrison insists that Leeds United will use their rip-roaring performance against Chelsea as a launchpad.
The Whites exceeded all expectations – both in terms of result and performance – as they thoroughly beat the recent Champions League winners 3-0 on Sunday.
Elland Road roared their appreciation after summer signing Brenden Aaronson pinched a cheeky lead for Leeds half an hour into the contest – and the afternoon only got better from there.
After in-form Rodrigo sent United into the interval with a two-goal advantage, Leeds fans hoped their team could avoid a repeat of last week, when Jesse Marsch’s side threw away a comfortable lead to draw 2-2 with Southampton.
The visitors came out battling in the second half, but the mountain Chelsea needed to climb grew even taller when Harrison, having earlier assisted Rodrigo, scored his first goal of the season to make it 3-0 to Leeds.
Last season’s second-top goal scorer after Raphinha, Harrison has made a dazzling start to his fifth season in a Leeds United shirt – after just three games, he has already bagged almost half of the nine goal contributions he achieved in the 2021-2022 campaign.
In his post-match press conference, Marsch declared that the 25-year old is in the form of his life but, on receiving his man of the match award after the game, Harrison credited the afternoon’s success to the Whites boss himself.
“I think we conducted a really good tactical plan from Jesse, right from the start we knew how important it was to come out strong and be ruthless,” Harrison said.
“Everyone was on the same page and we managed to do that in the first half and kind of set the tone from there, so it was a credit to the tactics and the production from the team as well.”
United end the weekend in third place with seven points – a strong start which puts last season’s relegation woes firmly in the past.
Harrison claims his team will use the positive performance against the Blues to go up another level.
“We set the tone today, we have to try and aim for this performance every week now,” the former Manchester City man said.
"I know it’s hard and difficult to do that but if we can have something to aim for and hopefully go further as well - that’s always motivation for us.”