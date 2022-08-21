Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodrigo bagged his fourth goal of the new season when heading home Jack Harrison’s free-kick to put Leeds 2-0 up in Sunday’s Premier League hosting of bitter rivals Chelsea en route to a memorable 3-0 victory.

The victory took unbeaten Leeds up to seven points from a possible nine and Rodrigo said there was still considerable scope for United to improve further after what was still only boss Jesse Marsch’s 15th game in charge.

Sunday’s brilliant triumph against the Blues left the Whites third in the very early Premier League table and their record signing Rodrigo still top of the division’s goal scoring charts having already netted two thirds as many goals as last term.

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Leeds United forward Rodrigo celebrates scoring his fourth goal of the season in Sunday's fantastic 3-0 victory against Chelsea at Elland Road. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Rodrigo – who bagged times last season – smiled when quizzed about his place at the top of the Golden Boot race charts – but there is no denying what hitting a rich vein of goalscoring form means to both Rodrigo and his team.

Asked by post-match media if it was worth putting money on him being the division’s top scorer, Rodrigo smiled: “Of course I am happy for the goals to help the team.

"For me personally, of course this is very important.

"For all the strikers and all the players it is important, it gives us a lot of confidence.

"But for sure the most important thing is the team, the three points today and the way that we are playing, that everyone is in a good moment, that we show that we have good quality and I think we have a great margin to keep growing. I am really happy for everyone.”

Leeds approached Sunday’s contest on the back of last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Southampton in which Jesse Marsch’s side led 2-0 with 18 minutes left.

Rodrigo knows Leeds really ought to be on nine points out of a possible nine, a feat only managed by Arsenal.

"I think the team is doing really well,” said the Brazilian-born Spain international.

"We have started the season in very good shape, it's a very good moment for us.

"Even in the last game, we deserved a bit more.

"And I think today, apart from the three points, I think the image that the team showed during the 90-plus minutes was amazing.

"It was a good atmosphere as well, I just want to thank all the people that came here to support us and I'm really happy for the start of the season.

"We all know, all English people know that Elland Road is one of the best atmospheres in the Premier.

"I am really proud to represent this club and I think everyone deserves this moment.

"I am really happy for me, for my team mates, for the staff, for the club, for everyone.

"We have to enjoy this moment today and tomorrow and get ready for the Carabao Cup on Wednesday."

United’s first goal against Chelsea arrived after trademark Marsch final third attacking press as Brenden Aaronson dispossessed Blues keeper Edouard Mendy near his goal-line before tapping home into an empty net.

The high press was a theme of the home side’s performance throughout and all part of a specific plan.

"We know that there are good teams,” reasoned Rodrigo.

"If you give them space, you are halfway to losing the game because they have a lot of quality.

"So we had to press, we had to be brave and we had to have personality to play with the ball as well.

"I think the plan that we worked on in the week was really good and that's the way we did a great match today.