Brenden Aaronson took advantage of Edouard Mendy's first-half howler to open the scoring and Rodrigo headed home Jack Harrison's free-kick shortly after.

The Blues caused problems for their hosts at the start of the second half but Harrison hooked home a third to kill the game with 21 minutes remaining.

Tuchel bemoaned the nature of the Whites' first two goals having watched his side do enough to take control in the opening stages.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Thomas Tuchel, Manager of Chelsea reacts after Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United scores their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"I think we lost it in the first 20 minutes, we created enough chances and half chances to be 1-0 up, then we lost discipline, the repetition in what we wanted to do and what we did okay in the first 20," he said.

"It became an even match and in that even match we gave away two goals, totally cheap and unnecessary, then the game is almost done because you lift [Leeds'] spirit and belief. Second half, same story, we cannot score and we concede by a half chance."

Tuchel insisted that Chelsea did not get outfought and the result was not due to the way the home side played.

"We scored an own goal and gave an awfully cheap set-piece away and conceded from a set-piece," he said.

"It has nothing to do with pressing, the style of Leeds, you should not confuse these things. We were able to be the better team, to be one or 2-0 ahead. [Then] the belief is on top level and our body language was not as it was in the last match. That's how I felt it. It's surprising. I don't see the connection that we lost due to the style of Leeds. We knew what was coming but the two goals that cost us the match had nothing to do with that.

"We had the players we wanted to have in goalscoring opportunities but it went the other way. It's more our fault than anyone else's credit. We were not all over the place, we did not lose our discipline against the ball. It was not like we could not cope with anything. It's a set-piece and an own goal that tells the story today."

Tuchel does not believe it will be necessary to address the howler committed by his goalkeeper.

"He knows himself," said the German.

"I don't know if it's necessary to speak a lot [with him about it]. It's a mistake. It has nothing to do with protection, everyone in the world sees that mistake, it's a huge mistake in a crucial time of the match. He's the one that's most disappointed.

"Until then only one team should lead and it's us."

Another talking point was the late red card for Kalidou Koulibaly for a second yellow card. The centre-half hauled Joe Gelhardt to the floor as Leeds attempted to break in search of a fourth goal and Tuchel was unimpressed.

"It's a reflection of the frustration," he said.