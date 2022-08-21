Leeds United 3 Chelsea 0: Graham Smyth's player ratings and match pictures as Whites blitz Blues
Leeds United produced a breathtaking display to record a 3-0 victory against historic rivals Chelsea at Elland Road – but how did we rate the performances?
Leeds went ahead in the 33rd minute after superb work from Brenden Aaronson who was able to tap the ball home into an empty net after brilliant pressing on keeper Edouard Mendy led to the Chelsea stopper losing possession barely one yard out.
Jesse Marsch's Whites then doubled their lead just four minutes later as the thriving Rodrigo headed home his fourth goal of the season from a Jack Harrison free-kick.
And Leeds capped a superb display and easily their best yet under boss Jesse Marsch when Harrison converted from close range following another rapid Whites break in the 69th minute.
Chelsea's afternoon then got even worse in the 85th minute when the already-booked Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off after hauling down substitute Joe Gelhardt which earned the Blues defender a second yellow.
Here, Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a memorable afternoon at Elland Road, accompanied with live match pictures from Getty Images.