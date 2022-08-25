Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Player ratings from Barnsley win

Leeds United progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 win over Barnsley at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

A crowd of 35,372 descended on LS11 to watch Jesse Marsch’s men claim their third successive home victory.

On his first start for the club, summer signing Luis Sinisterra opened the scoring with a stunning long range effort before winning a penalty which Matuesz Klich scored to double the lead.

From a free kick, the Reds clawed one back as captain Mads Andersen rose unmarked to head the ball home.

Klich marked his first start of the season with a second goal, hitting the target from the edge of the penalty box to make it 3-1.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Mateusz Klich of Leeds United celebrates with Leo Fuhr Hjelde after scoring their team's third goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Barnsley at Elland Road on August 24, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

After the final whistle, United discovered that Premier League rivals Wolves will be their opponents for the next round.

Kinnear makes kit apology

Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear has apologised to fans for the delayed sale of the Whites’ 2022/2023 home kit.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Players take part in a minutes applause prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 6, 2022 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The new shirt went on sale on Wednesday, two and a half weeks after it made its debut during United’s 2-1 opening day victory over Wolves.

Kinnear used his programme notes for the Barnsley clash to make light of the delay, which was caused by supply chain issues.

"Finally, tonight marks the culmination of our novel ‘marketing trial’ of launching a home kit in late August, with the stock now available instore and online,” Kinnear wrote.

"Both the club and adidas know that this year’s timings are unacceptable and apologise, and thank all supporters for their patience.”

STUTTGART, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 05: Saša Kalajdžić #9 of VfB Stuttgart celebrates after he heads the equalizing goal during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt at Mercedes-Benz Arena on February 05, 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Whites race Manchester United for forward

Leeds United are in a three-horse race with Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers for Stuttgart striker Saša Kalajdžić, according to Manuel Veth.

The 25-year-old, who measures 2m in height, has scored 34 goals across 90 Bundesliga appearances since his league debut for FC Admira Wacker Mödling in 2017.