Leeds United news: Player ratings from Barnsley win as Whites 'race' Manchester United for Bundesliga striker
Leeds United beat Barnsley 3-1 in a second round Carabao Cup tie on Wednesday – here are Thursday’s key headlines.
Player ratings from Barnsley win
Leeds United progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 win over Barnsley at Elland Road on Tuesday night.
A crowd of 35,372 descended on LS11 to watch Jesse Marsch’s men claim their third successive home victory.
Most Popular
-
1
Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and matchday picture gallery as Whites defeat Barnsley
-
2
Striker revelation almost enough to force complete Leeds United transfer window rethink
-
3
Leeds United show yet more evidence of big change - Graham Smyth's Verdict on Carabao Cup win
-
4
Leeds United fans love what Leo Hjelde did during Barnsley scuffle
-
5
Graham Potter confirms Brighton duo missing Leeds United fixture as 'long-term' prediction made
Read More
On his first start for the club, summer signing Luis Sinisterra opened the scoring with a stunning long range effort before winning a penalty which Matuesz Klich scored to double the lead.
From a free kick, the Reds clawed one back as captain Mads Andersen rose unmarked to head the ball home.
Klich marked his first start of the season with a second goal, hitting the target from the edge of the penalty box to make it 3-1.
After the final whistle, United discovered that Premier League rivals Wolves will be their opponents for the next round.
Kinnear makes kit apology
Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear has apologised to fans for the delayed sale of the Whites’ 2022/2023 home kit.
The new shirt went on sale on Wednesday, two and a half weeks after it made its debut during United’s 2-1 opening day victory over Wolves.
Kinnear used his programme notes for the Barnsley clash to make light of the delay, which was caused by supply chain issues.
"Finally, tonight marks the culmination of our novel ‘marketing trial’ of launching a home kit in late August, with the stock now available instore and online,” Kinnear wrote.
"Both the club and adidas know that this year’s timings are unacceptable and apologise, and thank all supporters for their patience.”
Whites race Manchester United for forward
Leeds United are in a three-horse race with Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers for Stuttgart striker Saša Kalajdžić, according to Manuel Veth.
The 25-year-old, who measures 2m in height, has scored 34 goals across 90 Bundesliga appearances since his league debut for FC Admira Wacker Mödling in 2017.
Wolves are reportedly in talks to bring the Austrian international to the Premier League – but the deal has not been completed.