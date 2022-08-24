Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and matchday picture gallery as Whites defeat Barnsley
Leeds United saw off the challenge of League One Barnsley in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening
By Graham Smyth
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 10:46 pm
Leeds United defeated Barnsley in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup courtesy of goals from Luis Sinisterra and a Mateusz Klich brace.
The goalscorers were among many impressive performers on display at Elland Road as the Whites progressed to the Third Round of this season’s League Cup.
Here are Graham Smyth’s full-time player ratings for the Leeds United players.
