Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and matchday picture gallery as Whites defeat Barnsley

Leeds United saw off the challenge of League One Barnsley in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening

By Graham Smyth
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 10:46 pm

Leeds United defeated Barnsley in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup courtesy of goals from Luis Sinisterra and a Mateusz Klich brace.

The goalscorers were among many impressive performers on display at Elland Road as the Whites progressed to the Third Round of this season’s League Cup.

Here are Graham Smyth’s full-time player ratings for the Leeds United players.

1. Illan Meslier - 7

There when needed, which wasn't often at all. One sharp save of real note. Showed bravery at times (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. Cody Drameh - 7

Didn't shy away from the rough stuff, got stuck in, got forward, showed some nice touches. Picture Bruce Rollinson

3. Diego Llorente - 7

Some nice passing into feet through the middle. Withdrawn at the break along with Cooper in a pre-planned swap. Picture Bruce Rollinson

4. Liam Cooper - 7

Solid and steady on his return. Coming through unscathed was the priority. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

