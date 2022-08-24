Brenden Aaronson lifts lid on the Leeds United dream that brought him to West Yorkshire
Brenden Aaronson has said that the feeling of being ‘wanted’ was a major motive in his Leeds United switch.
The American had been subject to a pursuit by the Whites for a long time before he signed on the dotted line and became the club’s record signing in June.
United made several bids to capture Aaronson in the January transfer window, but RB Salzburg held firm and resisted the sale.
Just two days after securing their third Premier League season on the final day at Brentford, Leeds announced that a deal for Aaronson had been reached – and the 21-year-old became a United player when the transfer window opened in July.
Aaronson was on cloud nine after feeling he’d netted the winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers on his debut – but the reattribution of his goal to Wolves defender Rayan Aït-Nouri could not take the shine off his strong start to life in LS11.
The Elland Road faithful have quickly taken to the young attacker, and fans’ affection for Aaronson only grew stronger when he forced an opener against Chelsea on Sunday – and this time, there was no doubt about who had put it in the back of the net.
Buzzing after making a quick impression on the Premier League, this week Aaronson explained he chose Leeds when other clubs were interested.
“Just the plan that the club had and the people that surrounded it,” Aaronson told ESPN.
"Besides Jesse being the coach, the club wanted me here.
“The club was so supportive and came in with a plan with me and showed me how much they wanted me here and how they wanted me to be a part of that plan.
"We have high expectations as a club, and the fans do too.
"And that's something I want to be a part of, to develop myself as a player and as a person.”