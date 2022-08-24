Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds’ historic 3-0 triumph over Chelsea last weekend will live long in the memory of United supporters and staff.

A glorious day weather-wise was supplemented by a shock win at Elland Road over the club’s fierce, historical rivals.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel insisted upon the final whistle that his side were the better team, despite the three-goal deficit.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing in his pre-match programme notes ahead of Leeds United’s Carabao Cup fixture with Barnsley, chief executive Angus Kinnear has fired back at the German coach, who also claimed preparations were affected by the team’s travel arrangements.

"Despite Chelsea 'being the better team' (sic) and, only consigned to certain defeat because their backroom team had to suffer the ignominy of a luxury coach journey to Elland Road, there was a lot for us all to be proud of in our performance on Sunday,” Kinnear wrote.

"Following the game, I asked Eddie Gray whether he still harboured any needle with Chelsea after the infamous battles of the 1970s,” he added.

"As statesmanlike as ever Eddie replied: ‘No, I don’t hate Chelsea. But I really love beating them.’”

The chief executive also apologised for delays to the availability of Leeds’ home shirt which went on sale this morning.

"Finally, tonight marks the culmination of our novel ‘marketing trial’ of launching a home kit in late August, with the stock now available instore and online.