Leeds United chief hits back at contentious Tuchel comments and reveals legend’s Chelsea delight

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has responded to Thomas Tuchel’s claim that Chelsea were the better side on Sunday

By Joe Donnohue
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 5:43 pm
Leeds’ historic 3-0 triumph over Chelsea last weekend will live long in the memory of United supporters and staff.

A glorious day weather-wise was supplemented by a shock win at Elland Road over the club’s fierce, historical rivals.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel insisted upon the final whistle that his side were the better team, despite the three-goal deficit.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England.

Writing in his pre-match programme notes ahead of Leeds United’s Carabao Cup fixture with Barnsley, chief executive Angus Kinnear has fired back at the German coach, who also claimed preparations were affected by the team’s travel arrangements.

"Despite Chelsea 'being the better team' (sic) and, only consigned to certain defeat because their backroom team had to suffer the ignominy of a luxury coach journey to Elland Road, there was a lot for us all to be proud of in our performance on Sunday,” Kinnear wrote.

"Following the game, I asked Eddie Gray whether he still harboured any needle with Chelsea after the infamous battles of the 1970s,” he added.

"As statesmanlike as ever Eddie replied: ‘No, I don’t hate Chelsea. But I really love beating them.’”

The chief executive also apologised for delays to the availability of Leeds’ home shirt which went on sale this morning.

"Finally, tonight marks the culmination of our novel ‘marketing trial’ of launching a home kit in late August, with the stock now available instore and online.

"Both the club and adidas know that this year’s timings are unacceptable and apologise, and thank all supporters for their patience,” he finished.

