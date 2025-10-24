Patrick Bamford left Leeds United in the summer after seven seasons.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has been training with Coventry City as the search for a new club goes on.

Bamford called time on a seven-year spell in West Yorkshire over the summer, with the 32-year-old and Leeds mutually agreeing to terminate his contract a year before its expiry. Daniel Farke informed the striker he had no place in the upcoming campaign’s plans as Elland Road chiefs prioritised new arrivals in his position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next week will see Bamford pass the two-month mark since leaving Elland Road and despite strong rumours of a move to Spanish outfit Getafe, the two-time Championship title winner is yet to find a permanent home. He has, however, been spotted training with one of Leeds’ previous second-tier rivals.

Multiple reports on Friday claimed the former Leeds man had been working with Coventry City, who are of course managed by former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard. Bamford rose through the Chelsea academy as a youngster while Lampard was still involved at Stamford Bridge, albeit at a much more senior level.

But speculation over a possible move to the CBS Arena was quashed, with local outlet CoventryLive reporting that Lampard is doing Bamford a favour, allowing the striker to maintain fitness and sharpness while looking for a new home. The Sky Blues boss had allowed free agents to train with his squad in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry are currently top of the Championship and the early-season favourites for promotion, having recorded seven wins and four draws from an unbeaten 11-game start. Goals have not been a problem for the Sky Blues either, with 31 scored while three of the division’s top four goalscorers are part of Lampard’s squad.

Future still uncertain for Leeds United exit Patrick Bamford

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Bamford but just over two years ago, he saw a colleague earn a contract after joining Leeds for pre-season training. Sam Byram returned to Thorp Arch as a free agent in 2023 after being released by Norwich City, where he played under Farke.

After proving his fitness and having a positive influence on the squad following relegation, Byram earned a one-year contract at Leeds that would be extended a further 12 months if he met an appearance threshold. That was met and he remained involved for last season’s title win alongside Bamford before signing a fresh one-year deal over the summer.

Speaking after his release from Leeds was confirmed, Bamford admitted the feeling was ‘too raw’ to fully open up on the matter. The experienced striker is yet to follow that initial social media post up as the search for a new club continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said at the time: “Right now, with the way it has come to an end and the way things have been handled recently, it's all a little bit too raw to reflect on immediately, but I think in the years to come and further down the line, I'll look back at this period of my life with nothing but joy, pride and be super happy with what I've achieved and the fact that I was able to wear this number nine shirt in front of you guys for this many years.”