A former Leeds United academy graduate has decided to retire.

Former Leeds United and Liverpool goalkeeper Scott Carson has reflected on a career of ‘plenty of lows and plenty of highs’ after confirming his retirement.

The Cumbrian-born stopper came through the Whites academy system and made a handful of first-team appearances during the second half of the 2003/04 season before joining Liverpool in a cut-price deal in January 2005. Carson remained at Anfield for just over three years but made just nine appearances with the majority of his game-time coming during loan spells with the likes of Charlton Athletic and Aston Villa.

The four-times capped England international did find regular starts over the next decade after making permanent moves to West Bromwich Albion, Derby County, Wigan Athletic and Turkish club Bursaspor - but spent the latter years of his career as third-choice goalkeeper at Manchester City. Carson made just two appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side as he featured in a Champions League draw with Sporting CP in March 2022, almost ten months after making his debut in a dramatic 4-3 win at Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

However, he departed City at the end of last season and has now taken a major decision to hang up his gloves.

In a social media post confirming his retirement, Carson wrote: "After an incredible journey between the posts, it’s time to hang up the gloves. Football has given me everything — memories, friendships, and moments I’ll never forget. Thank you to every teammate, coach, fan, and club that’s been part of my ride. It’s been an honour."

The former Whites stopper expanded on his decision on an episode of Ben Foster’s Fozcast podcast, saying; "It's about time I made it official. I've officially hung up the gloves...the chapter's over. I've had a blast. It's been brilliant. There have been plenty of lows and plenty of highs, but when I started out I couldn't have dreamed I'd have got to where I've got."

Several of Carson’s former Manchester City team-mates praised the veteran keeper after his announcement with Jack Grealish calling him ‘The Cat’ and Ilkay Gundogan describing him as ‘a legend’.

