Leeds United v West Ham: Early team news, predicted Whites line-up, TV details
Leeds United face another massive Premier League clash as struggling West Ham take on Daniel Farke’s Whites at Elland Road tonight.
Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by starting line-ups, match updates and then post-game reaction and analysis.
In the meantime, here is the early team news and predicted Whites line-up for the 8pm kick-off which is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
Leeds team news
Whites boss Daniel Farke was facing late calls on four key men in captain Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk, Noah Okafor and Willy Gnonto. Ampadu and Struijk missed team training on Wednesday due to illness, leaving question marks about their availability to face the Hammers. Gnonto had minor hernia surgery during the international break and missed last weekend’s defeat at Burnley along with Okafor who was out with a groin issue. Neither were able to complete whole team training this week and Farke said at Wednesday’s pre-match press conference that late decisions would be made. The Whites boss said it was perhaps more realistic for Okafor to be involved given that Gnonto had previously been out with a calf injury. Young striker Harry Gray, meanwhile, returned to training this week upon his recovery from a hip flexor issue.
Predicted Leeds line-up: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach; James, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.