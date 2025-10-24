Leeds United v West Ham: Early team news, predicted Whites line-up, TV details

Early team news and build-up as Leeds United face a huge Premier League clash against West Ham under the Elland Road lights.

Whites boss Daniel Farke was facing late calls on four key men in captain Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk, Noah Okafor and Willy Gnonto. Ampadu and Struijk missed team training on Wednesday due to illness, leaving question marks about their availability to face the Hammers. Gnonto had minor hernia surgery during the international break and missed last weekend’s defeat at Burnley along with Okafor who was out with a groin issue. Neither were able to complete whole team training this week and Farke said at Wednesday’s pre-match press conference that late decisions would be made. The Whites boss said it was perhaps more realistic for Okafor to be involved given that Gnonto had previously been out with a calf injury. Young striker Harry Gray, meanwhile, returned to training this week upon his recovery from a hip flexor issue.