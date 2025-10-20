Nottingham Forest dropped into the relegation zone over the weekend after Leeds United's defeat to Burnley.

Sean Dyche looks set to become Nottingham Forest’s third manager of the season after reportedly reaching a verbal agreement to take over at the City Ground.

Forest have emerged as a shock relegation rival for Leeds United, having started the season in terrible form before being plunged into chaos by two quickfire sackings. Nuno Espirito Santo, who brought European football back to the City Ground, was shown the door by owner Evangelos Marinakis last month but his successor fared no better.

Ange Postecoglou lasted just 39 days - the second-shortest reign in Premier League history behind Sam Allardyce’s 30-day stint at Leeds two years ago - before being sacked on Saturday, following a 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea. The Australian lost six of his eight games in charge across all competitions, drawing twice.

Forest confirmed Postecoglou’s exit just 19 minutes after the final whistle. A statement posted on X read: “Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect. The Club will make no further comment at this time.”

Postecoglou had been under pressure for a couple of weeks before his exit, with Dyche named as an early replacement option. Those links intensified over the weekend and despite reports of interest in Fulham’s Marco Silva and former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, the former Everton and Burnley boss looks set to take charge at the City Ground imminently.

Multiple reports on Monday morning suggested Dyche was closing in on the Forest job, with Sky Sports claiming an verbal agreement had been reached. Both parties are thought to be keen on finalising a deal swiftly, with hope the experienced boss can take charge in time for Thursday’s Europa League clash against FC Porto.

Nottingham Forest set to appoint Sean Dyche imminently

Dyche’s out-of-work status should make a swift appointment more likely, given there is no other club with whom to negotiate his exit. The report from Sky Sports claims any prospective move for Fulham boss Silva might have been hampered by a compensation fee, with Forest not budgeting for the sacking of two managers just eight games into the Premier League season.

With crisis emerging at this early point of the campaign, Dyche’s arrival is hoped to steady the ship, with the experienced Premier League manager being brought in to keep last season’s Champions League outsiders from dropping into the Championship. Defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, coupled with Burnley’s 2-0 win over Leeds, pushed Forest into the relegation zone with just five points from eight games.

Forest sit in the bottom three alongside two other established Premier League outfits, with Wolves rock-bottom and West Ham 19th. Burnley are two points clear of the drop zone, with Leeds in 15th and Sunderland flying high in seventh.

Dyche will have plenty of time to get to grips with his new squad, which was strengthened by £180million of investment over the summer, well in time for the visit of Leeds next month. Daniel Farke’s Whites go to the City Ground on November 9 before hosting them at Elland Road in February.