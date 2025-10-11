Arsenal legend makes big Leeds United admission with Whites praise and end-of-season points prediction
Ex-Arsenal star Alan Smith has made a big Leeds United admission with fantastic praise and points prediction for Daniel Farke’s Whites.
Smith had regular battles against Leeds in the early 1990s and the former Gunners, Leicester City and England striker admits the Whites are a big club whose return to the country’s top flight is something that he welcomes.
Furthermore, the 62-year-old thinks the Whites will now stay there, Smith impressed with what he has seen from Daniel Farke’s men who he is predicting to just about keep above water in their bid to survive their first season back.
“Even if they’ve ended up losing them”
“They’re holding their own, aren’t they? “ said Smith to the YEP of Leeds.
“Apart from the Arsenal game, they’ve competed well.
“They’ve stayed in games, even if they’ve ended up losing them. So I think Daniel Farke will be fairly pleased with how things have started.
“I like Leeds in the Premier League, they’re a big club, fantastic atmosphere at Elland Road. Maybe they’ll finish just a couple of points above the drop zone.”