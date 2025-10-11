A former Arsenal star has served up big Leeds United praise.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Arsenal star Alan Smith has made a big Leeds United admission with fantastic praise and points prediction for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Smith had regular battles against Leeds in the early 1990s and the former Gunners, Leicester City and England striker admits the Whites are a big club whose return to the country’s top flight is something that he welcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, the 62-year-old thinks the Whites will now stay there, Smith impressed with what he has seen from Daniel Farke’s men who he is predicting to just about keep above water in their bid to survive their first season back.

“Even if they’ve ended up losing them”

“They’re holding their own, aren’t they? “ said Smith to the YEP of Leeds.

“Apart from the Arsenal game, they’ve competed well.

“They’ve stayed in games, even if they’ve ended up losing them. So I think Daniel Farke will be fairly pleased with how things have started.

“I like Leeds in the Premier League, they’re a big club, fantastic atmosphere at Elland Road. Maybe they’ll finish just a couple of points above the drop zone.”