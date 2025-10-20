Big change in Leeds United relegation odds v Wolves & rivals as bookies predict new final Premier League table

There have been big changes in the relegation odds after Leeds United’s defeat to Burnley.

Leeds United are now closer to the dropzone after defeat at fellow new boys Burnley - leading to big changes in the club’s relegation odds versus key rivals.

Daniel Farke’s Whites had the chance to boot seven points clear of Scott Parker’s Clarets in Saturday’s clash at Turf Moor but instead a 2-0 defeat has left Leeds just point ahead of them.

Victory for Burnley took Parker’s men out of the dropzone and up to fourth-bottom, leaving Leeds just three points clear of third-bottom Nottingham Forest who sacked boss Ange Postecoglou following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea.

The picture will also change again one or the other on Monday night as second-bottom West Ham host fifth-bottom Brentford in the final game of the weekend.

West Ham, who visit Leeds on Friday night, are just four points behind the Whites but with a game in hand as part of a bottom six which sees Wolves marooned at the bottom on just two points.

But United’s position is hardly comfortable and it’s all led to big changes in the relegation odds and new predicted final table based on those odds. Here, in reverse order, is the full new rundown.

Relegation odds: 1250-1 (but Arsenal title favourites)

1. 1st: Liverpool

Relegation odds: 1250-1 (but Arsenal title favourites) | Manchester United via Getty Images

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | John Walton/PA Wire

Relegation odds: 250-1 (with 12 firms)

3. 3rd: Chelsea

Relegation odds: 250-1 (with 12 firms) | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 250-1 (with one firm)

4. 4th: Tottenham Hotspur

Relegation odds: 250-1 (with one firm) | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 125-1 (out from 40-1)

5. 5th: Manchester United (up from 9th)

Relegation odds: 125-1 (out from 40-1) | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 125-1.

6. 6th: Newcastle United (down from 5th)

Relegation odds: 125-1. | Getty Images

