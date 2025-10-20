A massive Leeds United boost is expected following Saturday’s defeat at Burnley.

Leeds United might be licking their wounds from defeat at Burnley - but the bookmakers think that a huge Whites boost is about to follow.

Daniel Farke’s Whites had the chance to kick seven points clear of Scott Parker’s Clarets in Saturday’s clash at Turf Moor but instead a 2-0 defeat has left Leeds just one point ahead of them.

Victory for Burnley took Parker’s men out of the dropzone and up to fourth-bottom, leaving Leeds just three points clear of third-bottom Nottingham Forest who sacked boss Ange Postecoglou following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea.

The picture will also change again one or the other on Monday evening as United’s next opponents West Ham host fifth-bottom Brentford in the final match of Game Week 8.

Leeds could be just two points clear of the dropzone

Victory for the second-bottom Hammers would take them out of the dropzone and just one point behind Leeds ahead of Friday night’s trip to Elland Road, by which time Leeds might only be two points clear of the dropzone.

The bookies, though, expect Leeds to then record the massive boost of just a third victory of the season from Friday’s showdown against the Irons, for which Farke’s side have been chalked up as strong favourites.

Despite the possibility of new boss Nuno Espirito Santo changing West Ham’s fortunes, Leeds are as short as evens to beat the Hammers and no bigger than 21-20.

West Ham can be backed at 27-10 whilst the draw is on offer at 13-5.

In further Leeds backing, Farke’s side have the first three players in the first scorer market which is headed by Dominic Calvert-Lewin at 9-2.

Joel Piroe (11-2) and Lukas Nmecha (13-2) are next before West Ham’s Callum Wilson and Leeds winger Noah Okafor who are both 7s. Hammers star Jarrod Bowen can be backed at 8s.