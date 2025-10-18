Nottingham Forest look set to be battling for survival alongside Leeds United.

Nottingham Forest have sacked Ange Postecoglou - fewer than 20 minutes after a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

Postecoglou was appointed to take charge at the City Ground just 40 days ago but lost six of his eight games across all competitions, drawing the other two. Forest fell to their fourth straight defeat on Saturday with goals from Josh Acheampong, Pedro Neto and Reece James sending Chelsea back to London with all three points.

That defeat signalled the end for Postecoglou, with Forest confirming the Australian's exit just 19 minutes after the final whistle. A statement posted on X read: “Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect. The Club will make no further comment at this time.”

Postecoglou replaced fan-favourite Nuno Espirito Santo last month after the latter’s difficult relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis came to a head. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss has been under intense pressure since arriving and has been the subject of ‘sacked in the morning’ chants from his own fans in recent weeks.

Forest will be expected to hire a new head coach in time for their Premier League meeting with Leeds at the City Ground on November 9. Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is among the early frontrunners to take charge.