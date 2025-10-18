The Leeds United star was labelled a doubt for Burnley with a minor groin issue.

Leeds United winger Noah Okafor looks to have confirmed he will miss this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Burnley through injury.

Okafor’s availability was cast into doubt earlier this week when Daniel Farke confirmed the presence of an adductor issue, which appears to have been picked up over the October international break. The 25-year-old was not involved with Switzerland but could have picked up the injury in training.

While Farke did not confirm the injury would keep his in-form winger out for the weekend, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday he would be sidelined for between seven and 10 days. And while that hasn’t yet been confirmed by the club, Okafor broke news of his likely absence at Turf Moor via social media.

On Saturday morning, a period where many of his teammates were posting pre-Burnley match graphics on social media, Okafor posted a picture of himself celebrating a goal at Wolves in black and white on Instagram. Alongside the image, he simply wrote: “Back soon”.

Okafor’s absence would be a major blow for Leeds in a massive game against Burnley, who as a fellow newly-promoted side represent a good opportunity for three points. The £18million summer signing has looked sharp in recent weeks, scoring against Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur while providing plenty of excitement down the left.

Leeds United injury issues compounded with Noah Okafor news

His absence further compounds issues out wide for Leeds, who were already light in attacking areas after missing out on Harry Wilson and other options over the summer. Willy Gnonto is also unavailable for the trip to Turf Moor despite recovering from a calf issue, having undergone hernia surgery over the international break.

Dan James is also unlikely to be in contention to start even though his recovery from an ankle injury has progressed quicker than expected. The Welshman missed international duties but could be back on the bench in Burnley, a much quicker return than initially expected.

“With Willy Gnonto he won’t be available, his calf problems are sorted but he needed hernia surgery, he should be back next week,” Farke said on Thursday. “Very positive news with Dan James he is ahead of schedule, he was involved in many parts of teams training this week, not in contention to start, Noah Okafor is struggling with some adductor problems so Dan James could be in contention.”

That leaves just two natural wide options for Farke, with Brenden Aaronson likely to keep his place on the right and Jack Harrison expected to come in on the left. Both have looked solid in moments and have plenty of defensive effort, but there are questions over the final third quality of both.

Burnley on Saturday kicks off a potentially massive period for Leeds before the November international break, with another relegation rival in West Ham due at Elland Road on Friday next week, Farke’s side then travel to Brighton and recent strugglers Nottingham Forest before the next round of international football.