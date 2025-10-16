Leeds United return to action after the October international break with Saturday’s Premier League clash at Burnley.

Leeds United’s return to action is almost here, ahead of which boss Daniel Farke is providing injury updates today.

Farke’s side signed off for the October internationals with a 2-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur and a trip to Burnley now awaits in the first game back.

Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off at Turf Moor, Farke is holding his pre-match press conference today where injury updates on the likes of Dan James, Lucas Perri, Willy Gnonto and Harry Gray will be on the agenda.

1.30pm

For Daniel Farke’s pre-Burnley press conference. All the news to follow here.

Farke is speaking to the media at Thorp Arch from 1.30pm and we will bring you all of the news here.

Gnonto missed the Spurs contest with a calf injury but Farke was expecting the Italian to return to training in the first week of the international break.

Goalkeeper Perri had already returned to training ahead of Tottenham’s visit after recovering from a quad injury but the keeper was not yet ready for a return to action.

James is out with an ankle injury and not expected back until after the November international break.

Young striker Gray, meanwhile, was out with a hip flexor issue.

Leeds had eight players away on senior international duty, updates on whom Farke is also likely to provide.