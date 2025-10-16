Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have had mixed news from the treatment room when it comes to Daniel Farke's wing options for the trip to Burnley.

The Whites lost Daniel James to an ankle injury in training while working his way back to full fitness from a core muscle injury sustained at Fulham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initial assessment of the winger's ligament damage suggested that conservative treatment and a six-week recovery time was possible but the Welsh international is ahead of schedule and could even appear off the bench this weekend.

His fellow wide player Willy Gnonto also sat out the last three games with a calf problem that refused to go away prior to the international break and he's had a further set-back, albeit a minor one.

And Harry Gray made it a trio of attacking players missing for the Tottenham Hotspur clash, a hip flexor issue keeping him from involvement in the matchday squad. Lucas Perri was also rehabilitating a quad injury.

"Some mixed news," said Farke. "Lucas Perri was able to train the last two weeks with us, used the break to build up his fitness level. You see him growing more or less day to day, which is good news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had to use the break for a minor hernia surgery”

“Willy won't be available for this game, his calf problems are sorted but he had to use the break for a minor hernia surgery. Not a major thing but he'll be just back in team training next week. I'll expect to have him back perhaps for Friday evening.

"Very positive with Dan James, he's ahead of schedule so compliments to our medical staff and rehab coaches. He was involved in major parts of team training. Due to the fact we've had lots of load - Okafor is also struggling with some adductor problems - he could be in contention to be picked for the squad. I didn't expect this, he could be in contention for some minutes."

Gray, meanwhile is expected to return to team training next week as his hip flexor issue clears up.

Farke plans to make a late decision on the make-up of his starting XI and squad for the trip to Turf Moor, with Friday's final training session the first time everyone will be together after the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to pick the team pretty late”

"Today [Thursday] more or less the first time the players are back together," he said.

"Several were able to return [to team training] from international duty, some needed recovery sessions or individual work. We'll just have the whole team together more or less tomorrow but we're used to it. Everyone is in a good mood despite some mixed results in the break.

"After international games we'll have to take some late decisions due to the load, some little knocks, hits, late flights.

“We have to pick the team pretty late, after our final session before we travel to Burnley. So we have not picked the squad. We'll see who is ready to start, be in the squad and take some final decisions."