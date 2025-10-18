Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu opens up on racist chant: 'I was immediately angry'
The Whites’ captain provided a victim-impact statement for the court hearing of Sunderland fan Steven Patterson, who this week admitted making monkey gestures towards the player at the end of the Championship match in February.
Patterson, 67, pleaded guilty to a charge of racially-aggravated harassment, and is facing a football banning order.
During the hearing at Leeds Magistrates’ Court, Ampadu’s comments were read out by prosecutor Kaye Barnard.
The 25-year-old midfielder said he “immediately became angry and upset” when he spotted Patterson making the vile gestures at the end of the game in which Leeds snatched a last-minute goal to win 2-1.
Ampadu said he was “concerned about his teammates” and added: “I believe there is no place in life for racial differences.”
Patterson, 67, was identified after CCTV images from Elland Road were circulated.
His solicitor argued that he was not a racist but “lost his temper”, and that he had never been in trouble before.
He added: “He is profoundly sorry to the players on the pitch, to Leeds United and to his own football club.”
Patterson’s case was adjourned so a pre-sentence report can be prepared by probation.
He is now due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court, Durham, on November 25, when he will learn his fate.
This could include a lengthy banning order, preventing him from attending football matches.
Meanwhile, an interim banning order remains in place.