Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu opens up on racist chant: 'I was immediately angry'

Leeds United’s skipper Ethan Ampadu said he was “immediately angry and upset” after being racially abused by a fan at Elland Road.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites’ captain provided a victim-impact statement for the court hearing of Sunderland fan Steven Patterson, who this week admitted making monkey gestures towards the player at the end of the Championship match in February.

Patterson, 67, pleaded guilty to a charge of racially-aggravated harassment, and is facing a football banning order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu told a court he was "immediately angry" after spotting a vile Sunderland fan making monkey gestures towards him. | NW

During the hearing at Leeds Magistrates’ Court, Ampadu’s comments were read out by prosecutor Kaye Barnard.

The 25-year-old midfielder said he “immediately became angry and upset” when he spotted Patterson making the vile gestures at the end of the game in which Leeds snatched a last-minute goal to win 2-1.

Ampadu said he was “concerned about his teammates” and added: “I believe there is no place in life for racial differences.”

Patterson, 67, was identified after CCTV images from Elland Road were circulated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His solicitor argued that he was not a racist but “lost his temper”, and that he had never been in trouble before.

He added: “He is profoundly sorry to the players on the pitch, to Leeds United and to his own football club.”

Patterson’s case was adjourned so a pre-sentence report can be prepared by probation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is now due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court, Durham, on November 25, when he will learn his fate.

This could include a lengthy banning order, preventing him from attending football matches.

Meanwhile, an interim banning order remains in place.