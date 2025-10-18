Early team news as Leeds United face fellow Premier League new boys Burnley at Turf Moor.

Here, upon landing at Turf Moor, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed starting line-ups and then in-game updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

Willy Gnonto (minor hernia surgery) and young striker Harry Gray (hip flexor) are both definitely out whilst Noah Okafor is a doubt having experienced adductor problems. Dan James (ankle) and goalkeeper Lucas Perri (quad) have both resumed training after their injuries but Whites boss Farke has already declared that Perri is not a starting option as he continues to work his way back to full fitness. Star winger James was expected to be out until after the November international break having rolled his ankle but the winger returned to major parts of team training this week and could now be in contention for some minutes.