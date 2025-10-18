Burnley v Leeds United: Early team news, predicted Whites line-up, TV details
Leeds United return to action with a huge clash against former promotion rivals and now new Premier League rivals Burnley today.
Here, upon landing at Turf Moor, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed starting line-ups and then in-game updates, analysis and post-match reaction.
In the meantime, here is the early team news for the 3pm kick-off which is not being televised.
Leeds team news
Willy Gnonto (minor hernia surgery) and young striker Harry Gray (hip flexor) are both definitely out whilst Noah Okafor is a doubt having experienced adductor problems. Dan James (ankle) and goalkeeper Lucas Perri (quad) have both resumed training after their injuries but Whites boss Farke has already declared that Perri is not a starting option as he continues to work his way back to full fitness. Star winger James was expected to be out until after the November international break having rolled his ankle but the winger returned to major parts of team training this week and could now be in contention for some minutes.
Predicted Leeds line up: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach; Aaronson, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin.