A first glimpse of new-look Leeds United has been gleaned and big decisions appear to have led to a new best XI and bench.

Daniel Farke’s Whites took on Manchester United in the club’s first pre-season friendly in Stockholm on Saturday and had five new signings either starting or on the bench.

Giant new centre back Jaka Bijol and new striker Lukas Nmecha both took their places in the starting line up whilst left back Gabriel Gudmundsson, defender Sebastiaan Bornauw and latest signing midfielder Sean Longstaff all began on the bench.

Gudmundsson, Bornauw and Longstaff were then brought on for the second half but it was after the game that Farke delivered the biggest Whites news of the day. Patrick Bamford was not part of the squad and Farke revealed afterwards that he had informed the striker that he was not part of his Premier League plans.

Farke also revealed that Jack Harrison, however, who started the game, would be given every chance to work his way back into his plans after two seasons away on loan at Everton.

Another big feature of the afternoon revolved around United’s new look system, Farke opting for a 4-3-3 as opposed to last season’s 4-2-3-1, effectively playing with three centre midfielders and without a no 10.

Brenden Aaronson, Farke’s choice in the 10 position last season, was one of four other players missing, Aaronson given more time off after his busy summer with the USA at the Concacaf Gold Cup.

But with Leeds closing in on another big signing of Germany international midfielder Anton Stach, Saturday’s friendly was perhaps an indication that the changed system might be here to stay.

Taking everything into consideration, this is our idea of the new strongest XI and bench - without Stach - who would likely start in centre midfield if and when signing.

GK: Karl Darlow It's still a bit of a guessing game on the goalkeeper front as Darlow and Illan Meslier played 45 minutes each against the Red Devils and it seems likely that Leeds will sign a new one. Meslier also played very well in the second half. But Darlow ended last season as first choice and is probably the call as things stand.

RB: Jayden Bogle Clear first choice right back who quickly impressed from the start against Manchester United.

CB: Jaka Bijol The £15m new signing went straight into the starting line up to partner Joe Rodon at centre-back and that looks likely to be the near first choice pairing at the heart of the defence.

CB: Joe Rodon A rock at the back and probably now has a now first choice centre back partner although that's far from discounting Pascal Struijk or new signing Sebastiaan Bornauw.

LB: Gabriel Gundmundsson The summer signing began Saturday's friendly on the bench as Sam Byram started at left back but £10m recruit Gudmundsson was brought in to be Junior Firpo's replacement as new first choice left back. Byram very useful back up/alternative - same with Bornauw.