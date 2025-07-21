A first glimpse of new-look Leeds United has been gleaned and big decisions appear to have led to a new best XI and bench.
Daniel Farke’s Whites took on Manchester United in the club’s first pre-season friendly in Stockholm on Saturday and had five new signings either starting or on the bench.
Giant new centre back Jaka Bijol and new striker Lukas Nmecha both took their places in the starting line up whilst left back Gabriel Gudmundsson, defender Sebastiaan Bornauw and latest signing midfielder Sean Longstaff all began on the bench.
Gudmundsson, Bornauw and Longstaff were then brought on for the second half but it was after the game that Farke delivered the biggest Whites news of the day. Patrick Bamford was not part of the squad and Farke revealed afterwards that he had informed the striker that he was not part of his Premier League plans.
Farke also revealed that Jack Harrison, however, who started the game, would be given every chance to work his way back into his plans after two seasons away on loan at Everton.
Another big feature of the afternoon revolved around United’s new look system, Farke opting for a 4-3-3 as opposed to last season’s 4-2-3-1, effectively playing with three centre midfielders and without a no 10.
Brenden Aaronson, Farke’s choice in the 10 position last season, was one of four other players missing, Aaronson given more time off after his busy summer with the USA at the Concacaf Gold Cup.
But with Leeds closing in on another big signing of Germany international midfielder Anton Stach, Saturday’s friendly was perhaps an indication that the changed system might be here to stay.
Taking everything into consideration, this is our idea of the new strongest XI and bench - without Stach - who would likely start in centre midfield if and when signing.
