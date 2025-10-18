Leeds United sent Mateo Joseph out on loan in August for regular football.

On loan Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph grabbed his first goals for RCD Mallorca in a 3-1 win at Sevilla on Saturday.

Joseph got himself a move to Spain in August after refusing to join his Leeds teammates for pre-season training in Germany, despite the strong recommendation of manager Daniel Farke to do so. The 21-year-old was keen to enjoy more regular football in his home country, having fallen behind Championship Golden Boot winner Joel Piroe last season.

After a debut off the bench against Barcelona, Joseph started four league games from five for Mallorca but dropped to the bench after failing to score. Two substitute appearances also brought no joy but after coming on against Sevilla on Saturday, the Leeds loanee got off the mark in impressive fashion.

Joseph replaced fellow striker Javier LLabres on the hour mark with his side 1-0 down and saw teammate Vedat Muriqi equalise not long after. The Spain Under-21 international then put his loan club ahead with a close-range finish, having been found by a brilliant cross.

Mallorca then went 3-1 up five minutes later and it was Joseph again, latching onto a loose long ball before finishing calmly beyond Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos. Those two goals off the bench effectively won the game for Jagoba Arrasate’s side to lift them up to 15th in La Liga.

Mateo Joseph goals a positive for Leeds United

Leeds will no doubt be happy to see Joseph open his account in Spain, with hope the young striker can continue to develop with more regular football. The on-loan striker is still highly regarded inside Elland Road, as evidenced by a refusal to allow loan clubs to insert any kind of permanent option.

A good season of top-flight football will either prepare Joseph for his Leeds return or increase his value, should Elland Rad chiefs decide to sell in the future. That is a win-win situation for those in charge in West Yorkshire.

Joseph had already fallen behind Piroe as the 2024/25 Championship season developed, with the addition of free agent Lukas Nmecha early in the summer effectively demoting him to third choice. Leeds were known to want another starting No.9 which would see him drop to fourth choice, that being Dominic Calvert-Lewin who joined in mid-August.

Calvert-Lewin has established himself as first-choice and is keeping fit enough to get a run of starts, with Nmecha tending to come off the bench. Even last season’s top-scorer Piroe is struggling to play regularly, with just 12 minutes of Premier League football to his name since the 5-0 defeat at Arsenal in August.