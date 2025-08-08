Wantaway Leeds United attacker breaks silence after checking in for proposed Whites transfer exit

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 8th Aug 2025, 16:44 BST
Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph informed boss Daniel Farke that he wanted a move.

Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph has opened up on what seems likely to be his next move after telling Whites boss Daniel Farke he wanted a transfer.

Joseph informed Farke of his wishes last month and the Whites boss declared after last weekend’s pre-season friendly against Villarreal that the striker could not be part of his plans right now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 21-year-old now looks set to join La Liga side RCD Mallorca on loan and the striker spoke to Spanish publication Marca upon landing at Palma airport on Thursday evening, declaring his intent to help his would-be-new suitors as much as he can.

Reporter Juanmi Sanchez sked the Leeds player if he had spoken with Mallorca’s Sporting Director Pablo Ortells and replied with: “No, I haven’t spoken with Pablo Ortells yet, but it’s great. I’ve heard wonders about the island.

“Yes, yes, all my life I’ve wanted this. It’s the first club that contacted me. I’m happy. This year it’s La Liga. What do I expect? To help as much as possible, like I try every day.”

Related topics:Daniel FarkeLa LigaVillarreal

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice