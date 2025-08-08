Wantaway Leeds United attacker breaks silence after checking in for proposed Whites transfer exit
Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph has opened up on what seems likely to be his next move after telling Whites boss Daniel Farke he wanted a transfer.
Joseph informed Farke of his wishes last month and the Whites boss declared after last weekend’s pre-season friendly against Villarreal that the striker could not be part of his plans right now.
The 21-year-old now looks set to join La Liga side RCD Mallorca on loan and the striker spoke to Spanish publication Marca upon landing at Palma airport on Thursday evening, declaring his intent to help his would-be-new suitors as much as he can.
Reporter Juanmi Sanchez sked the Leeds player if he had spoken with Mallorca’s Sporting Director Pablo Ortells and replied with: “No, I haven’t spoken with Pablo Ortells yet, but it’s great. I’ve heard wonders about the island.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.