The summer transfer window is finally closed - and shutting without a single deadline day signing on the Leeds United front.

As a whole, though, the summer 2025 window brought about a huge Whites overhaul featuring 13 ins, 26 outs and a £101m spend.

Huge changes were always on the cards this summer as Leeds prepared for life back in the country’s top flight following promotion as Championship champions.

Here, we run through every Leeds United move of the summer in chronological order for first outs then ins, going all the way back to Rasmus Kristensen sealing a permanent switch to Eintracht Frankfurt.

1 . OUT: Rasmus Kristensen Club: Sealed permanent move to Eintracht Frankfurt after loan deal.

2 . OUT: Manor Solomon (back to parent club after loan deal) Club: Tottenham Hotspur.

3 . OUT: Joe Rothwell (back to parent club after loan deal) Club: Rangers - joined Scottish side on three-year deal after initially returning to parent club Bournemouth.