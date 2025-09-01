Leeds United's £101m spend with 13 ins and 26 outs in every move of summer and departed Whites men's new clubs

Leeds United’s summer transfer window has seen 39 ins and outs and a £100m-plus spend.

The summer transfer window is finally closed - and shutting without a single deadline day signing on the Leeds United front.

As a whole, though, the summer 2025 window brought about a huge Whites overhaul featuring 13 ins, 26 outs and a £101m spend.

Huge changes were always on the cards this summer as Leeds prepared for life back in the country’s top flight following promotion as Championship champions.

Here, we run through every Leeds United move of the summer in chronological order for first outs then ins, going all the way back to Rasmus Kristensen sealing a permanent switch to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Club: Sealed permanent move to Eintracht Frankfurt after loan deal.

1. OUT: Rasmus Kristensen

Club: Sealed permanent move to Eintracht Frankfurt after loan deal. | Getty Images

Club: Tottenham Hotspur.

2. OUT: Manor Solomon (back to parent club after loan deal)

Club: Tottenham Hotspur. | Getty Images

Club: Rangers - joined Scottish side on three-year deal after initially returning to parent club Bournemouth.

3. OUT: Joe Rothwell (back to parent club after loan deal)

Club: Rangers - joined Scottish side on three-year deal after initially returning to parent club Bournemouth. | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Club: Real Betis.

4. OUT: Junior Firpo (departed upon contract expiring)

Club: Real Betis. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Club: Unattached

5. OUT: Josuha Guilavogui (departed upon contract expiring)

Club: Unattached | Getty Images

Club: Tottenham Hotspur - joined on two-year deal.

6. OUT: Max McFadden (departed upon contract expiring)

Club: Tottenham Hotspur - joined on two-year deal. | Getty Images

