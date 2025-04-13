Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Saturday’s 2-1 victory at home to Preston.

Leeds United took a big step forward with their victory over Preston North End, without three key players.

Daniel James joined Joe Rothwell and Pascal Struijk on the injured list for the Elland Road clash but even without the talismanic Welshmen, the set-piece specialist and their vice captain Leeds were too much for Preston to handle.

Here's the YEP’s take on Saturday’s 2-1 victory against the Lilywhites.

Good day

Manor Solomon

When you have a talent level that belongs in the top tier then it's only fair that expectations are set high. Solomon should be dominating in the Championship and hadn't hit the heights that much lately but this was him at his unplayable best. Preston couldn't get near him. The goal was perfect, the cross for Bogle was as well. Without James, Leeds needed someone else to be that talismanic figure and Solomon stuck his hand in the air.

Jayden Bogle

Once Bogle settled in at Leeds after a difficult start to life in this team, he began to put together a really strong case for the status of best right-back in the Championship. He showed against Preston that even without his usual right-wing partner James he can provide a huge threat and play some great stuff. Defensively he was sound too and his athleticism was a problem for the visitors.

‘The German has come through a bit of a rough patch with the supporters of late’...

Daniel Farke

Another day when you have to think that Leeds were impacted by his ability to stay cool and level no matter the ups and downs. The German has come through a bit of a rough patch with the supporters of late, taken some stick and responded by managing the Whites to two hugely important victories. His demeanour right now contrasts starkly with what was seen from Chris Wilder at Plymouth.

Bad day

Joel Piroe

Farke liked the Dutchman's performance and all-round play but the one thing you put Piroe in the team to do is finish and he just couldn't. A number of those chances were of the nature you would expect a player like Piroe to gobble up all day long. He's scored so many goals from similar positions with ice-cold composure and technical finishing ability. It all just seemed to desert him in this game.

Largie Ramazani

Another occasion when his manager preferred Isaac Schmidt as an option off the bench. Ramazani's game time has become a talking point because he was so good before the ankle injury earlier in the season. Even if Leeds' result and performance justified Farke's selection decisions, it's still a shame that such an exciting player and a £10m investment doesn't get to strut his stuff. Even the loss of James has not opened the door. If that doesn't, what will?

Off-camera moments

Joe Rothwell and Pascal Struijk arriving just prior to the teams and making their entrance behind the West Stand, the latter on crutches.

Illan Meslier approaching the outfield warm up to have a quick word with coach Chrisopher John and then heading to put an arm around Manor Solomon to pass on some wisdom. Goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten then had something to relay to the winger as he took part in shooting drills.

Ao Tanaka passing a ball around with the centre-backs, suggesting he would be sitting deeper than Ilia Gruev.

A quick-thinking security staff member saving most of the mascots from a drenching as a rogue sprinkler went off in their direction.

Patrick Bamford shaking a few of the mascots' hands en route to the bench and recognising the pleasant reception he received from the West Stand before taking his seat.

‘The midfielder obviously didn't take up the position his manager wanted him to’...

Junior Firpo fetching some tape from one of the medical staff after the handshakes and taping up his right wrist.

Joe Rodon's reaction to Bogle's goal was to run straight to Daniel Farke to talk through some tactical element.

Paul Heckingbottom yelling at his team to play with Ao Tanaka down off the pitch. The Preston boss was annoyed that the Japan international sprang up and came back on with play back underway, though he hadn't required treatment or been told to stay off by officials.

Farke exploding in the technical area and yelling 'six' at Tanaka while holding up six fingers after a passage of play where Leeds kept the ball but the midfielder obviously didn't take up the position his manager wanted him to.

Robbie Brady thanking Ao Tanaka for kicking the ball out of play, albeit off a Preston player, with Kesler-Hayden down and requiring treatment after a clash with Firpo.

Mateo Joseph taking a second to wish both Isaac Schmidt and Patrick Bamford well as they got ready to come on with 14 minutes left.

Meslier among those on his feet in the dugout pointing and yelling encouragement and instructions in the final couple of minutes.