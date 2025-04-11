Leeds United v Preston North End fresh injury news as new triple blow leaves 8 out and 1 doubt

Fresh blows have left nearly a full team out of Leeds United’s visit of Preston.

Fresh team news has been provided for Leeds United’s Saturday lunchtime visit of Preston North End - for which nine players are now doubtful and one more a doubt.

Leeds returned to the top of the Championship with Tuesday night’s 1-0 win at Middlesbrough which saw them leapfrog both Sheffield United and Burnley in going from third to first.

Leeds, though, were dealt a new injury blow at The Riverside ahead of this weekend’s quick return to action at home to Preston - and further bad news has followed for a triple Whites blow.

Whites boss Daniel Farke held his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, at which fresh Whites team news was provided. With updates also from the Preston camp, here, we run through the injury news from both camps ahead of Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off at Elland Road.

1. Dan James - out

A new blow. Whites winger James suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday night's win at Boro and the Leeds star is definitely out of this weekend's visit of the Lilywhites. Farke says it will be a tight race to get him back for the Easter weekend double header.

1. Dan James - out

A new blow. Whites winger James suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday night's win at Boro and the Leeds star is definitely out of this weekend's visit of the Lilywhites. Farke says it will be a tight race to get him back for the Easter weekend double header. | Gary Oakley/PA Wire

2. Ali McCann (out)

One of three Preston players definitely out injured. The Northern Ireland international midfielder suffered a calf injury in last month's goalless draw at home to Swansea City.

2. Ali McCann (out)

One of three Preston players definitely out injured. The Northern Ireland international midfielder suffered a calf injury in last month's goalless draw at home to Swansea City. | Getty Images

3. Jack Whatmough - out

Preston centre-back Whatmough is another Lilywhites player out, the 28-year-old suffering a calf injury in February's FA Cup clash against Wycombe and not expected to feature again this season.

3. Jack Whatmough - out

Preston centre-back Whatmough is another Lilywhites player out, the 28-year-old suffering a calf injury in February's FA Cup clash against Wycombe and not expected to feature again this season. | Getty Images

4. Freddie Woodman - out

The Preston keeper is out for the season with an ankle injury.

4. Freddie Woodman - out

The Preston keeper is out for the season with an ankle injury. | Getty Images

5. Sam Greenwood - out

Preston's Whites loanee Greenwood is out as he is ineligible to play his parent club.

5. Sam Greenwood - out

Preston's Whites loanee Greenwood is out as he is ineligible to play his parent club. | Getty Images

6. Pascal Struijk - out

Another new Leeds blow and a very big one, Farke revealing at Friday's pre-match press conference that Struijk's season is now over having fractured a bone in his foot. Struijk does not need surgery but faces ten weeks out.

6. Pascal Struijk - out

Another new Leeds blow and a very big one, Farke revealing at Friday's pre-match press conference that Struijk's season is now over having fractured a bone in his foot. Struijk does not need surgery but faces ten weeks out. | Getty Images

