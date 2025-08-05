Luke Ayling left Leeds United for Middlesbrough last summer and remains a fan favourite at Elland Road.

Much-loved Leeds United promotion hero Luke Ayling has launched his very own academy just 30 minutes away from Elland Road.

Ayling officially called time on an incredible eight-year spell at Leeds last summer, joining Championship rivals Middlesbrough following a six-month loan stint, but has kept close ties with the club he represented in the Premier League. The right-back was a huge fan favourite under Marcelo Bielsa, playing 268 times across all competitions for the Whites.

The 33-year-old is still believed to live in the North Yorkshire area and appears to be planning for life after hanging up his boots, whenever that day comes. The Luke Ayling Football Academy will officially launch at King James’ School in Knaresborough on September 6, with its website stating a dedication to ‘nurturing young talent, paving the pathway for aspiring young footballers to reach their full potential on and off the pitch.’

The free opening session on September 6 is open to boys and girls, aged between five and fourteen, with limited places. Those interested can join a waiting list here.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be in a position where I can open my own Football Academy to share my passion for the game and create opportunities for children and young people to access top quality coaching on their doorstep,” Ayling said. “Having spent a large part of my playing career in Yorkshire, this is where I now call home.

"It’s only fitting that I start my Academy in a place that has given me so much support and many good times during my career. My motivation is to use football to engage and inspire young footballers of all abilities in my local community.

"My ambition is that LA Academy becomes a real hub for talent, providing a creative, nurturing and positive environment that enables players to maximise their potential on and off the pitch.”

How’s Luke Ayling getting on at Middlesbrough?

Ayling’s second full season at Middlesbrough kicks off this weekend with Swansea City due at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The right-back remains a key dressing room figure and his experience will be vital, especially given the recent departure of Jonny Howson who is set to return to boyhood club Leeds in a player-coach style role for the Under-21s.

Boro missed out on the Championship play-offs by four points last season and subsequently parted ways with manager Michael Carrick. He has since been replaced by former Luton Town boss Rob Edwards, who will lean on Ayling’s Championship know-how as he looks to secure a top-six spot.

Ayling played just he once against Leeds last season, coming off the bench as Boro won a Carabao Cup first round meeting 3-0 in August. The defender received a warm reception from the Elland Road crowd, having left on good terms following an incredibly successful spell in West Yorkshire.

Leeds signed Ayling from Bristol City in 2016 for just £500,000, which on reflection presents a bargain for someone to have played more than 250 games and been so central to promotion in 2019/20. The right-back was even tipped for a first England cap during his first season in the top-flight, having enjoyed the best form of his career under Bielsa as the Whites finished ninth.