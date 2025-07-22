Jonny Howson looks set to return to Leeds United well over a decade after leaving.

Former Leeds United academy graduate Jonny Howson looks set to help the next batch of young talent come through at Thorp Arch after leaving Middlesbrough.

The YEP understands that while it is not yet a done deal, Howson is in line to undertake a special role within the Leeds academy set up, having left Championship outfit Middlesbrough as a free agent this summer. The 37-year-old spent eight seasons at the Riverside Stadium and twice played against Daniel Farke’s side last season.

A number of Premier League clubs have taken on experienced players in similar roles, most notably Manchester United who had Tom Huddlestone playing for their Under-21s aged 37 while also coaching the side. Liverpool academy graduate Jay Spearing returned to his boyhood club well into his 30s to coach the Under-18s while also playing for the Under-21s.

It’s been more than 13 years since the Morley-born midfielder left his boyhood club for then-Premier League outfit Norwich City, having come through the academy before playing a major role as Leeds won promotion from League One in 2010. And Howson’s brother, Daniel, all but confirmed his return to Thorp Arch on Tuesday.

In a post on Facebook, he wrote: “Well, it’s out. I’ve had loads of messages from people, my brothers back home again, where it all began in April 1995. Now he’s back where it began, a new chapter to help get kids through to the first team, and back wearing the white shirt, player-coach of Under-21s.”

With a coaching role at Under-21 level looking like the next step, Howson will play a major part in the development of bright young talents such as Harry Gray, Sam Chambers and Rhys Chadwick. The teenage trio all got first-team minutes against Manchester United last weekend but are expected to play much of their football next season in Premier League 2.

Jonny Howson’s Leeds United career as special Thorp Arch role emerges

Howson played 225 games across all competitions for Leeds, making his debut in a 2006 League Cup win over Barnet. The midfielder quickly emerged as a regular starter following relegation to League One and was a rare bright spark in otherwise dark times at Elland Road.

The Thorp Arch academy graduate had a major hand in two of Leeds’ most memorable days of the League One era, most notably playing a raking long ball through to Jermaine Beckford who scored the only goal as Simon Grayson’s side beat Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup. Howson also came off the bench to equalise almost instantly as 10-man Leeds came from 1-0 down to beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 and secure promotion on the final day.

An opportunity to play Premier League football arrived via Norwich two-and-a-half years later and four of his six campaigns at Carrow Road were spent in the top flight. Howson joined Middlesbrough in a £6million deal in the summer of 2017, going on to play 341 times, more than he managed at either Leeds or Norwich.

A statement from Middlesbrough confirming Howson’s exit read: “Despite joining as an attacking midfielder, Jonny featured more prominently in a number of other roles, including midfield anchor, central defender and right-back. Signed by Garry Monk in the summer of 2017, Jonny also served under Tony Pulis, Jonathan Woodgate, Neil Warnock, Chris Wilder and Michael Carrick.

“His versatility and composure were a joy to behold and as club captain he led by example. MFC would like to thank Jonny for his wonderful service, commitment and dedication, and wish him all the very best for the future. Jonny will return to the Riverside in the coming months to say farewell to the supporters.”