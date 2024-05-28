Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The right-back will call time on an eight-year spell at Leeds United this summer.

Luke Ayling admits the ‘straightforward’ decision to join Middlesbrough permanently was made some time ago, having finally been confirmed earlier this week.

Middlesbrough confirmed on Monday that Ayling had signed a two-year contract at the Riverside Stadium, following the expiry of his deal at Leeds United next month. The 32-year-old made an initial loan move in January and established himself as a regular starter and key member of the squad almost instantly.

Ayling’s form since the turn of the year attracted interest from elsewhere with reports naming Sheffield United as a potential suitor. But after enjoying such a positive spell at Boro and endearing himself to fans, the right-back insists a permanent return to the Riverside was always his desire.

"I had a great four months here so re-signing was a pretty straightforward decision,” Ayling told Middlesbrough’s website after signing. “It's been done for quite a while so I'm happy we can finally announce it now. Having spoke to the gaffer and other people at the club, and then knowing the lads in the dressing room, it was an easy decision to make.

“I'm sure there will have been other teams interested, but, with what happened at the end of last season and how the team was playing and what I feel we can do next year, that's why I've signed on. I'm really excited about what we can achieve next year.

"I can't wait to get back in now because it feels like the season just ended a little too early for us this time. We were playing well, scoring goals and playing good football, so while it's been nice to have a little break, it did feel like it came just a few weeks too early."

A permanent exit from Elland Road means Ayling will be eligible to face Leeds next season, having missed the seven-goal thriller in April when on loan. It will be a strange experience for all involved when the time comes, with the defender still a much-loved figure in West Yorkshire.

Ayling had spent almost eight years at Leeds, racking up more than 250 appearances and enjoying promotion under Marcelo Bielsa, followed by three years of Premier League football. But the experienced full-back has now found a new home where he looks set to play for at least two more years.

"The boys and the staff deserve so much credit for how well it went for me last season,” Ayling added. “They made me feel so welcome. I was leaving Leeds after seven and a half years. I was comfortable there and so I was a bit nervous coming in.

