League debut among four changes but star missing as Daniel Farke names Leeds United team vs West Ham
Whites boss Daniel Farke has made four changes to his Leeds United side for Friday night’s huge Premier League hosting of West Ham which features a league debut.
Giant Slovenian centre-back summer signing Jaka Bijol had been an unused substitute for every league game he had been available for but the £15m summer signing now comes into the side to replace Pascal Struijk who drops to the bench.
The other changes see fit again pair Noah Okafor and Lucas Perri come into the XI plus a recall for Ao Tanaka as Anton Stach, Jack Harrison and keeper Karl Darlow all drop to the bench.
Captain Ethan Ampadu has also recovered from illness to start but Willy Gnonto remains missing as he recovers from minor hernia surgry.
Ampadu and Struijk missed team training on Wednesday due to illness, leaving question marks about their availability to face the Hammers.
Star not made it
Gnonto had minor hernia surgery during the international break and missed last weekend’s defeat at Burnley along with Okafor who was out with a groin issue.
Neither were able to complete whole team training this week and Farke said at Wednesday’s pre-match press conference that late decisions would be made.
The Whites boss said it was perhaps more realistic for Okafor to be involved given that Gnonto had previously been out with a calf injury.
Young striker Harry Gray, meanwhile, returned to training this week upon his recovery from a hip flexor issue but the teen forward does not make the bench which features Dan James who has also recently returned from injury.
Leeds United v West Ham: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Longstaff, Tanaka; Okafor, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Darlow, Justin, Struijk, Gruev, Stach, Harrison, James, Nmecha, Piroe.