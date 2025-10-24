Leeds United took on West Ham United in a huge Friday night Premier League clash under the Elland Road lights.

Leeds United bounced back from back-to-back defeats to kick clear of the Premier League dropzone with a very important 2-1 win against Friday night’s visitors West Ham.

Leeds got off to a flying start by going ahead with just three minutes on the clock through Brenden Aaronson on a night when the American attacker excelled.

Ethan Ampadu surged forwards and Leeds worked the ball to Jayden Bogle whose lovely cross from the right picked out Noah Okafor who planted a firm header at goal.

Hammers keeper Alphonse Areola saved but the Frenchman could only push the ball back into the area and Aaronson reacted quickest to convert from close range.

West Ham already looked in disarray at the back but the Irons were still threatening at the other end and keeper Lucas Perri made a big double save to keep out a Jarrod Bowen overhead kick and then thwart Lucas Paqueta's attempt to convert the rebound.

It was a big moment as three minutes later his side doubled their lead in simple but clinical fashion as yet another Sean Longstaff corner picked out defensive rock Joe Rodon who evaded non existent marking to head home.

New West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo looked appalled and Leeds quickly pressed for a third and threatened to get one on numerous occasions.

West Ham, though, continued to create chances themselves and the Irons looked to have pulled a goal back when Paqueta smashed home a fierce finish in a crowded box that went in off the bar.

Paqueta, however, was eventually flagged offside and VAR confirmed the decision after a lengthy delay due to the semi automated offside system not working.

Both sides then had further chances in a never ending half that went to 13 minutes of added time after two injury blows to West Ham's Oliver Scarles and Leeds left back Gabi Gudmundsson.

Gudmundsson fell awkwardly on his back midway through the half and tried to continue but the Swede was clearly struggling and eventually replaced by summer signing James Justin in the 44th minute.

Boss Daniel Farke made another change during the break as Okafor was replaced by Jack Harrison and his side again began the second half of the back foot as West Ham looked for way back into the game.

With 55 minutes on the clock, Perri had to be alert to push away a cross from El Hadji Malick Diouf that looked set to cause bother from the left.

Leeds were playing on the counter and squandered a chance a few minutes later as Aaronson broke away down the eight and crossed for Dominic Calvert-Lewin who sent a scorpion kick attempt over the bar.

But Aaronson was then incredibly unlucky a few minutes later to see his rising shot after a mazy run to the edge of the box deflected on to the crossbar and behind for a corner which the Irons survived.

The pattern of the second half then continued as West Ham pushed Leeds back and the Irons completely wasted a possible opening in the 72nd minute as substitute Mateus Fernandes sent a poor free-kick from the edge of the box well wide.

Farke then looked to shore things up by bringing on Ilia Gruev for Tanaka with 16 minutes left but another Irons chance went begging a couple of minutes later as Aaron Wan-Bissaka got to the byline and sent in a low cross which found Callum Wilson whose attempt at a flicked finish was saved by Perri.

Leeds couldn’t get out but the Whites continued to held firm and Aaronson was given a standing ovation as he was replaced by Dan James as part of a double change with four minutes later, Lukas Nmecha also replacing Calvert-Lewin who also left the field to warm applause.

The Whites were almost there but the Hammers finally pulled a goal back in the 90th minute as a Jarrod Bowen cross picked out Fernandes whose flicked header flew past Perri.

The Irons then had four minutes of added time to get another but Leeds held firm for a huge win that took them 13th and six points clear of the dropzone ahead of the weekend’s other games.

Leeds United v West Ham: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson (Justin 44); Ampadu, Longstaff, Tanaka (Gruev 74); Okafor (Harrison 46), Aaronson (James 87), Calvert-Lewin (Nmecha 87). Subs: Darlow, Struijk, Stach, Piroe.

Attendance: 36,788.