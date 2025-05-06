Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United painted the city yellow, white and blue during a memorable title parade on Monday.

Former boxing world champion Josh Warrington created ‘priceless memories’ with his children on Monday after soaking in Leeds United’s title parade from up high.

Two-time IBF featherweight champion of the world Warrington secured himself a vantage point overlooking City Square and Leeds train station on Monday, an area where tens of thousands of fans packed in to welcome their title-winning heroes for an open-top bus parade. Exactly two weeks on from Easter Monday when promotion was confirmed, celebrations continued and the trophy was on show for the first time since Saturday’s 2-1 win at Plymouth Argyle.

Leeds City Council’s early estimate was that around 150,000 fans had lined the streets across Boar Lane, New Market Street and The Headrow although footage from across the city would suggest there were plenty more. An incredible atmosphere followed the bus as fans climbed trees, bus stops and lampposts to get a view of their team.

Warrington didn’t have to do any climbing for his viewpoint and the well-known Leeds fan took to Instagram to share his reflections on a memorable day. Alongside pictures of his family and videos of the fans below, he wrote: “Watching the parade with my kids today. Absolutely priceless memories. Leeds United fans from near & far, absolutely fantastic. Lined the streets in big numbers, smiles, songs, laughter and good vibes everywhere. Stories that will be told for years to come. Sport is powerful. Leeds that.”

Leeds fans and players kept the party going beyond Monday’s official open-top bus parade, with Junior Firpo hinting at more to come with an Instagram message that simply read: “Stay in town”. The left-back was then spotted walking down well-known nightlife hotspot Greek Street with Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and others.

Videos on social media show the group right in the thick of celebrations among fans at Irish bar Katie O’Brien’s, appearing to take over an open mic night and turning it into another Leeds promotion party. Willy Gnonto, Largie Ramazani and Patrick Bamford were also spotted keeping things going late into the evening.

What next for Leeds United ahead of a busy summer?

Monday’s parade looks to be the final official party and with the season now over for Leeds, players can enjoy their holidays knowing pre-season will be spent preparing for the Premier League. Bogle, Ampadu and co will learn of their opening-weekend opponents on Wednesday, June 18, when the full top-flight fixture schedule for 2025/26 is announced at 9am.

The transfer window will be open at that point and Elland Road recruitment chiefs look set for a busy summer, with reinforcements needed across the board to aid Daniel Farke in his bid for survival. Chairman Paraag Marathe fully backed the German in an interview with local press last week and insisted every available penny will be put towards transfers.

Decisions will also need to be taken on those with contracts expiring, namely Firpo, Josuha Guilavogui and Sam Byram, while loan returns Jack Harrison, Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Darko Gyabi and Charlie Crew need their respective futures sorting. Leeds will return for pre-season ahead of their July 19 friendly against Manchester United, which takes place around one month before the 2025/26 Premier League season kicks off.

