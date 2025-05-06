Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Whites star has sent a message to Burnley after Leeds United’s goal difference title triumph.

Whites ace Brenden Aaronson has sent a message to Burnley after Leeds United’s goal difference title triumph with a team declaration.

Breakaway top two Leeds and Burnley both sealed automatic promotion from the Championship with two games left as part of a dream Easter Monday for the Whites and Clarets.

The two teams were then left fighting it out for the title as part of a battle that went to the final day of the season and indeed final few minutes.

Leeds approached Saturday’s final day leading second-placed Burnley through a far superior goal difference and knowing that a final day win at Plymouth Argyle would secure the title.

The trophy looked on its way to Turf Moor with Leeds tied 1-1 at Plymouth as Burnley led 2-1 at home to Millwall but Manor Solomon’s 91st-minute winner sealed Leeds a final day victory that ensured promotion as champions with 100 points.

Speaking to LUTV, Aaronson declared that his side’s end to the season could not have been any better following a brilliant run-in of six straight wins.

Aaronson, though, also made a point of praising Burnley for pushing his team all the way for a battle which he declared was far from easy.

“Six games, 18 points, at the end of the season when you have played 40 games and you have six games left, it's not easy,” said Aaronson.

“A lot of teams drop points but credit to Burnley too. They made us work for it.

"It wasn't easy but six games, 18 points, top with 100 points, you can't name a better end to the season so it's great."