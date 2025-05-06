Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have been linked with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale whose Southampton exit looks likely.

Reported Leeds United target Aaron Ramsdale appears to have edged closer to leaving Southampton this summer as reports emerge of the south coast club’s interest in a likely replacement.

Ramsdale first emerged as a possible summer target for Leeds in March, with the expectation being Daniel Farke will want a new first-choice goalkeeper for his side’s return to the Premier League. The German dropped Illan Meslier for Karl Darlow with just seven games remaining and a first-team comeback appears unlikely for the Frenchman.

TEAMtalk and several other reports since have detailed the presence of a release clause worth around £25million in Ramsdale’s contract, which is now active following confirmation of Southampton’s relegation back to the Championship. And it appears St. Mary’s chiefs are already putting plans in place to find his replacement.

Journalist Alan Nixon reports via The Sun that Southampton are keeping tabs on Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson and could ‘go in with an offer’ if Regis Le Bris’ side fail to win promotion via the play-offs. The Black Cats face Coventry City in the semi-finals before a possible Wembley meeting with one of Sheffield United or Bristol City.

Patterson is said to have been on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at points this season, but the 24-year-old’s form has dipped and he was far from his best during Leeds’ 2-1 comeback win over Sunderland in February. The England Under-21 was even linked with a possible move to Elland Road back in April 2024, albeit there has been no sign of that progressing since.

Leeds United transfer latest as goalkeeper hunt expected

Instead, Leeds appear to have set their sights elsewhere when it comes to signing another goalkeeper, with Ramsdale one of several links to emerge since promotion was confirmed. Alan Nixon also reported recently on interest in experienced Wolves shot-stopper Sam Johnstone, who will look to leave Molineux and could be available for around £10m.

German sports newspaper Bild also recently reported on links to Finn Dahmen, who has enjoyed an impressive campaign between the posts at FC Augsburg. The 27-year-old has some of the best underlying stats in the Bundesliga and has been on the radar of goalkeeping coaches from the German national team in recent weeks, although he is also still eligible to represent England.

Other, more fleeting links have included Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher and Djordje Petrovic of Chelsea, although both could easily prove to be out of reach if other Premier League or top European clubs join the race as expected. Any move for reported target Ramsdale will see Leeds face serious competition, with a number of their future top-flight rivals also linked.

The Mirror echoed previous reports on Monday that Manchester United and West Ham are both taking a look at the England international, with first-choice goalkeepers wanted at both ends. Previous reports have also linked the former Arsenal man with a move to Newcastle United and Bournemouth.

