Joe Gelhardt came off the bench for Hull City on Saturday to kick off a second loan switch.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic is keen to deploy Joe Gelhardt in a more central role as the Leeds United loanee gets a chance to play in his most natural position.

Gelhardt returned to Hull for a season-long loan spell last week, having impressed during a six-month stint at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. Under former boss Ruben Selles, the 23-year-old scored five goals in 20 Championship appearances, enough for incoming head coach Jakirovic to push for his re-signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of that attacking output came from out wide and while Gelhardt’s second debut against Coventry City on Saturday was as a right-winger, his best position has always been seen as in behind a more natural No.9. The stocky forward’s ability to squeeze out of tight spaces is a strength suited to playing centrally but circumstance has pushed him out of position in recent years.

Gelhardt was signed on loan by Sunderland in 2023 to play behind Ross Stewart but a serious injury to the latter saw Leeds’ loanee forced to lead the line alone. A spot on the right clearly worked well for the Liverpudlian last season but Jakirovic expects his new signing to thrive in a more central role over the next 10 months.

"I saw that he can play in a few positions,” he told Hull Live. “Mostly, he played like a right winger [last season] because of the Mohamed Belloumi and Liam Millar situation [two season-ending knee injuries], but normally, he's a second striker.

Get all your Leeds United news for just £1! Join Graham Smyth and the team as they bring you exclusive coverage from Leeds United’s pre-season, from transfer news to Premier League build-up. Don’t miss out on this limited time offer - subscribe today to be a part of the action.

“He's like a number 10 position, so I think he will be useful for us. He also has a good left foot, good from set pieces, a good shot from distance, creativity, ideas, and he's a young player, which is also important."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Gelhardt transfer change of plan for Leeds United

Leeds initially wanted to seal a permanent exit for Gelhardt, who was not involved in first-team pre-season and instead built his fitness alongside Patrick Bamford with the Under-21s. The YEP reported earlier this summer club chiefs hoped to get a figure in the low millions for the youngster but his desire to re-join Hull made that difficult.

Hull are currently under a three-window transfer fee restriction due to late payments, which they are appealing, but it means they cannot pay any permanent or loan fees for incoming signings. That of course made a permanent move to the MKM stadium impossible at this time but after enjoying regular football and finding form, Gelhardt wanted to return.

And with Hull needing instant impact players, they were equally keen to get Gelhardt through the door with Jakirovic impressed when watching the forward’s loan impact during the second-half of last season. The Tigers also signed free agent striker Oli McBurnie.

"He was my vision," the Hull boss added of Gelhardt. "I asked so many times about him because in our situation with the embargo and everything else, he wanted to come to us. We need such a player, and there's no adaptation time. The group likes him and he knows our environment as well, so this is a very, very good choice for us.”