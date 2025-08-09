A Leeds United forward has sealed a move to a Championship side after a change of plan.

Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt has sealed a loan move to a Championship side after a change of plan.

Now 23, Gelhardt spent the second half of last season on loan with Hull City after struggling for game time with Daniel Farke’s Championship-winning Whites.

Gelhardt netted five goals in 20 appearances for Hull as they narrowly avoided the drop and the forward has not been involved with the Leeds first team this summer after returning from his loan spell.

Hull were keen to bring the attacker back to Humberside and the initial stance from Leeds was a desire for a permanent transfer.

Hull, though, wanted to get a deal done as soon as possible which led to a change of plan and the attacker has now re-joined the Tigers on a season-long loan.

A statement from Leeds United read: “Leeds United can announce Joe Gelhardt has rejoined Sky Bet Championship side Hull City on loan for the 2025/26 campaign.

“The forward made a temporary switch to the MKM Stadium last season where he became a popular figure in East Yorkshire, making 20 appearances and scoring five times.

“Gelhardt’s goals helped Hull to avoid relegaNon on the final day of the campaign and the 23- year-old was also voted as the club’s Player of the Month for both February and March.

“With him now rejoining the Tigers, everyone at Leeds United wishes Joffy the best of luck during his time away from the club.”