A Championship side are closing in on the capture of a Leeds United striker.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt is closing in on a move to a Championship side after changes in an initial preferred stance.

Now 23, Gelhardt spent the second half of last season on loan with the Tigers after struggling for game time with Daniel Farke’s Championship-winning Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gelhardt netted five goals in 20 appearances for Hull as they narrowly avoided the drop and the forward has not been involved with the Leeds first team this summer after returning from his loan spell.

Initial Leeds stance was for a permanent transfer

Hull were keen to bring the attacker back to Humberside and the initial stance from Leeds was a desire for a permanent transfer.

Hull, though, wanted to get a deal done as soon as possible and the Whites have agreed that Gelhardt can instead join the Tigers on loan with a deal now close to completion.

Gelhardt has two years left on his Leeds deal which runs until the summer of 2027.