Sean Longstaff gets straight to point with four-word Leeds United verdict and Everton plan
Summer signing Sean Longstaff has saluted a four-word Leeds United pre-season verdict and quickly looked ahead to the Premier League opener against Everton.
Longstaff joined Leeds for an initial £12m from Newcastle United last month and the midfielder bagged another 30 minutes from the bench in Saturday’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan in Dublin.
Leeds approached the clash unbeaten from their four summer friendlies so far with behind-closed-doors victories in Germany against SC Verl and SC Paderborn sandwiched by draws against Manchester United and Villarreal.
Leeds summer feat hailed
Serie A giants Milan provided one final tough test but Leeds secured their second 1-1 draw of the summer to stay unbeaten - a feat saluted by Longstaff as he now declared the “full focus” plan for Everton’s visit.
Taking to his Instagram page, Longstaff shared a series of action photographs of this summer’s friendlies together with the words: “Undefeated throughout pre-season” together with a fist bump emoji.
Longstaff added: “Full focus on Monday Night Football at Elland Road. MOT.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.