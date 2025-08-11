Sean Longstaff has delivered a straight to the point Leeds United verdict and looked ahead to the Everton opener.

Summer signing Sean Longstaff has saluted a four-word Leeds United pre-season verdict and quickly looked ahead to the Premier League opener against Everton.

Leeds approached the clash unbeaten from their four summer friendlies so far with behind-closed-doors victories in Germany against SC Verl and SC Paderborn sandwiched by draws against Manchester United and Villarreal.

Leeds summer feat hailed

Serie A giants Milan provided one final tough test but Leeds secured their second 1-1 draw of the summer to stay unbeaten - a feat saluted by Longstaff as he now declared the “full focus” plan for Everton’s visit.

Taking to his Instagram page, Longstaff shared a series of action photographs of this summer’s friendlies together with the words: “Undefeated throughout pre-season” together with a fist bump emoji.

Longstaff added: “Full focus on Monday Night Football at Elland Road. MOT.”