The former Leeds United manager was involved in a heated post-match exchange with Wales boss Craig Bellamy on Tuesday.

Jesse Marsch has attempted to distance himself from some premature Canada celebrations that left Wales boss Craig Bellamy fuming on Tuesday night.

Canada inflicted just a second defeat on Wales side in 12 games, winning 1-0 at the Swansea.com Stadium thanks to Derek Cornelius’ thunderous free-kick. Bellamy named a much-changed side for the friendly that included Leeds United loanee Charlie Crew in defensive midfield, with winger Dan James getting 90 minutes against his former boss.

But while the fixture was billed as a friendly, two fiery managers in either dugout ensured it was anything but and Bellamy was left furious to see Canada’s coaching staff celebrating victory while his side were still pushing for an equaliser. And the Wales boss had his say on the matter after full-time.

“Honestly, I’m actually not happy because I really hate losing more than I like winning,” Bellamy said. “I see him [Marsch] celebrating at the end. I’m thinking, ‘I hope I see you at the World Cup. I hope I see you again’. But I have to also be gracious. Jesse was shaking his coaches’ hands before the final whistle. I have to get used to that.”

Canada did eventually hold out to cap off an excellent September break for them, with Tuesday night’s win in Wales following a 3-0 beating of Romania last Friday for the 2026 World Cup co-hosts. And after the latter victory, Marsch was given a chance to respond to accusations of poor dugout behaviour from Bellamy.

Jesse Marsch responds to Craig Bellamy criticism

“I wasn't involved in that, I think it was my staff,” the former Leeds boss claimed. “They [Wales] weren’t happy, I think, that we were slapping five in the 93rd minute because they told us three minutes.

“But Rob [Jones], my good friend from the Premier League days, kept the game going for some reason which I don’t know. We have respect for Wales and their coaching staff, and we want them to be successful.”

Marsch was actually booked by Rob Jones during the friendly and his wry smile while mentioning the referee is likely a nod to his Leeds days. The American was sent off by the experienced Premier League official during a 5-2 defeat at Brentford in September 2022 before eventually being charged by the FA for improper language and/or behaviour.

His furious reaction came after a challenge from Aaron Hickey on Crysencio Summerville went unpunished amid strong claims for a Leeds penalty. The American urged Jones to review the incident with a VAR review but was instead dismissed for the intensity of his protests.

Following the fiery friendly in Wales, Leeds winger James will now return to West Yorkshire alongside Karl Darlow. The pair look to have come through the September break unscathed and after some rest, will begin preparations for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham.

James and Darlow will be the final first-team squad members to return, with Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jaka Bijol rounding up their respective international breaks on Monday. Ilia Gruev, meanwhile, played the last of two games for Bulgaria on Sunday.