Leeds United player ratings so far this season as 7 score 6.5/10 and above - according to stats experts

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 9th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST

Who has been Leeds United's most highly rated player during the opening month of the season according to stats experts WhoScored?

The first international break of the season has allowed Leeds United to reflect on a solid start to their return to the Premier League.

After securing promotion back into the top flight with a dramatic Championship title win on the final day of last season, the Whites kicked off their new season with a hard earned home win against Everton as a penalty from summer signing Lukas Nmecha edged out the Toffees at a raucous Elland Road.

There was something of a reality check just under a week later as Daniel Farke’s men fell to a heavy defeat at title contenders Arsenal before rounding off the month with a goalless home draw with a Newcastle United side preparing to compete in the Champions League this season.

But who have been Leeds United’s best players during the opening three games of the season? We take a look with the help of average ratings provided by the stats experts at WhoScored.

Your next Leeds United read: 'Worst performer on the pitch' - Leeds United pair slammed after international disappointment

WhoScored average rating: 5.84

1. Joel Piroe

WhoScored average rating: 5.84 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored average rating: 5.88

2. Sam Byram

WhoScored average rating: 5.88 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored average rating: 5.90

3. Ao Tanaka

WhoScored average rating: 5.90 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored average rating: 6.03

4. James Justin

WhoScored average rating: 6.03 | Nigel French/PA Wire

Photo Sales
WhoScored average rating: 6.07

5. Noah Okafor

WhoScored average rating: 6.07 | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored average rating: 6.07

6. Daniel James

WhoScored average rating: 6.07 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ArsenalDaniel FarkeNewcastle UnitedEverton
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice