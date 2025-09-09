The first international break of the season has allowed Leeds United to reflect on a solid start to their return to the Premier League.

After securing promotion back into the top flight with a dramatic Championship title win on the final day of last season, the Whites kicked off their new season with a hard earned home win against Everton as a penalty from summer signing Lukas Nmecha edged out the Toffees at a raucous Elland Road.

There was something of a reality check just under a week later as Daniel Farke’s men fell to a heavy defeat at title contenders Arsenal before rounding off the month with a goalless home draw with a Newcastle United side preparing to compete in the Champions League this season.

But who have been Leeds United’s best players during the opening three games of the season? We take a look with the help of average ratings provided by the stats experts at WhoScored.