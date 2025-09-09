It was a difficult night for both Leeds United summer signings.

It was a tough night for Leeds United pair Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jaka Bijol on Monday as their respective nations fell to 2026 World Cup qualifying defeats.

The two Elland Road summer signings went toe-to-toe on Friday evening as Sweden and Slovenia played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in Ljubljana, but that stalemate was followed up by defeats for both. Gudmundsson’s side were the most disappointing, losing 2-0 at minnows Kosovo.

The 95th-ranked FIFA side netted twice before half-time and even went a man down in second-half added-time but held on to record an impressive win against Sweden, who are 66 places above them in the FIFA rankings. Gudmundsson started on the left of a back-three and played 90 minutes, although the Leeds defender’s performance left a lot to be desired.

Swedish outlet FotbollSkanalen had a reporter at the game in Kosovo and gave Gudmundsson a rating of 1/5. Their notes on the Leeds man read: “Some weak passes that led to dangerous game turns. Lost a few chances. Not nearly as strong as before in the national team but was outplayed several times. Did not contribute offensively.”

And things didn’t go much better for Bijol, whose Slovenia side were beaten 3-0 by Group B leaders Switzerland in Basel. All of the home side’s goals came in the first 40 minutes courtesy of Nico Elvedi, Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye, with the contest all but over before half-time.

Bijol started at centre-back and like Gudmundsson, stayed on for the full 90 minutes of his side’s defeat. The Leeds man appeared to struggle with Switzerland forward Embolo throughout and came away from the game with a 4.5 rating, according to SportsDunia.

Their reporter wrote of Bijol: “Seemed to be at the heart of Slovenia's defensive collapse. He gave away the corner for the first goal and struggled immensely with the physicality of Embolo. He committed four fouls and looked rattled throughout. Easily the worst performer on the pitch.”

Leeds United pair escape injury with Dan James still to play

On a more positive note, the pair at least look to have come through the first international break unscathed and will now return to West Yorkshire in good time to prepare for this weekend. Leeds head to Fulham on Saturday afternoon in a chance for Gudmundsson and Bijol to put their disappointing international performances behind them.

Whites boss Daniel Farke is still waiting for all of his first-team squad to escape international break injury, with Dan James and Karl Darlow in action for Wales this evening. Craig Bellamy’s side host Jesse March’s Canada in a friendly.

Ilia Gruev’s international break is over, albeit the midfielder could be heading back to the UK with a minor issue. Bulgaria boss Ilian Iliev admitted the Leeds man had ‘problems’ during a 45-minute substitute appearance against Georgia on Sunday.

Joe Rodon withdrew from Wales duty last week due to an unspecified issue, but the YEP understands he should be fit and ready to face Fulham. Farke will provide an update on the state of his squad later this week, with Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka also currently out injured.