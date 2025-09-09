There is probably little surprise in discovering Leeds United, Sunderland and Burnley are ranked high in the list of clubs expected to struggle in the Premier League this season.

However, after securing promotion from the Championship last season, all three clubs have claimed wins in the opening three games of the new campaign and will hope to build on solid starts over the coming weeks and months.

For Leeds, that will mean looking to claim points against the likes of Fulham, Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers over the next fortnight and that could well take Daniel Farke’s side up the table and give themselves an even more solid foundation to prolong their top flight stay - but where are the Whites predicted to finish in the league this season?

Following the opening three games of the campaign, a supercomputer prediction from Opta has forecast how the final table will look . Do you agree with the stats experts?

1 . 1st: Liverpool Average predicted points - 79.02 | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales